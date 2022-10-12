Haaland’s release clause activates in same year Benzema’s new Real Madrid deal ends

All roads lead to Real Madrid for Erling Haaland… maybe.

He may have only joined Man City a few months ago, but there is already talk of where the superstar striker might go.

Getty Despite just joining Man City, Haaland’s next club has already been talked about

At the moment it may be unthinkable for City fans to even see Haaland play for another club.

After all, he has already scored 20 goals in just 13 games since his £51m move from Borussia Dortmund.

It was such a bargain because of an escape clause in his contract with the German club, and the same thing happened when they signed him with Red Bull Salzburg.

Escape clauses appear to be something that his father, Alf-Inge, and his late agent Mino Raiola insisted on signing contracts to gain more control over his future.

So of course it would make sense if one were included in his Man City deal, something which manager Pep Guardiola rendered worthless earlier this month.

“It’s not true,” Guardiola said. “He has no escape clause for Real Madrid or any other team.”

AFP Benzema has been a longtime servant of Real Madrid, but his time there may be coming to an end

However, multiple reports have now claimed that there is in fact a release clause in his contract worth £175 million.

This would be active in 2024 and for clubs outside the Premier League – meaning he won’t be going to another club in England.

That 2024 date could also have significant significance as it could be the year Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid.

getty Benzema is also a contender for the Ballon d’Or. from this year

Coincidence…maybe. But it could all be part of Madrid’s plan to sign a long-term replacement for Benzema.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Benzema will sign an agreement to extend his contract until 2024, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

If true, it means the striker, who joined Real in 2009, is approaching age 37 and ready to pass the baton.