Haaland will prove City are lightyears ahead of United in the Manchester derby

There were some very lazy experts before Erling Haaland moved to England.

Skeptics have resurfaced after Liverpool beat Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Haaland wasn’t at his best that day but, as I said back then, if he plays badly and still has three good chances to score, imagine what he could be like?

Not everyone thought goal machine Erling Haaland would take the Premier League by storm

These were some of the shots before the season started:

Haaland will fail like Zlatan Ibrahimovic did at Barcelona, ​​because Pep Guardiola can’t play with a big man up front;

Haaland will not fit into Guardiola’s squad because he is a counter-attacking striker;

Haaland will not score in the Eredivisie; he has only been good in the Farmers League, the Bundesliga.

Let’s deal with them one by one. The Ibrahimovic takeover may be because they are both Scandinavian, playing at number 9 and signed by Pep. But that’s a superficial comparison. Their games are not alike and their personalities are very different.

Some fans have tipped him to fail at Manchester City when he arrived for £51million this summer

Erling and his father Alfie went through an extensive selection process before joining City . selected

Who knows why Pep couldn’t get along with Ibrahimovic? It probably had something to do with the inclusion of Lionel Messi in the team. And even Ibrahimovic can’t compete with that. But it would never be a problem with Haaland. His team had picked Pep and City after an exhausting process.

I did a documentary with Erling a few weeks ago and it describes the process he and his advisors went through to pick a team, list the pros and cons, and assess their relative strengths.

His father, Alfie, was key, but they were also able to talk to his agent Mino Raiola before he died, and he supported their decisions.

They went into detail about the coach, the trajectory of the club, the squad that was there, the opportunity for improvement, the chance to win trophies. Real Madrid was an option but they have Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe looked like he was on his way. City, on the other hand, had a vacancy.

In terms of the sporting project, the coach, the challenge, the emotional appeal of his father’s team, they came to a rational, well-considered decision. They knew how to fit in there.

Since then, the Norwegian superstar has scored 14 goals in all competitions so far this campaign

And Pep had chosen him. Or rather, he chose a centre-forward. At Barcelona, ​​Pep Messi had as false number 9 alongside David Villa and Pedro, three small strikers. But Pep always wants to be ahead and I think he’s known for a few years that traditional strikers are back. That’s why they moved last summer for Harry Kane.

City knew what they were signing and Erling knew what role he would play. If you think he’s an attacking striker, you haven’t watched him in the Bundesliga.

Of course he can score that way and Borussia Dortmund play more at half time than City. But his goalscoring is much more about the timing of his runs and the small moves he makes.

Look at his goal this season against Aston Villa. Well, it’s just a close tap. But how come he’s there alone when every Villa defender tries to stop him? It’s all about the small movement in the split second before Kevin De Bruyne crosses the ball.

It’s just enough to knock Ezri Konsa off balance and send him running into space. Gary Lineker would love that goal. Gerd Muller would have done that too.

Managers Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag will face each other in the Manchester derby on Sunday

Manchester United quickly reversed their poor start and now have a four-game winning streak

With that movement and that instinct, and with even better serve around him than at Dortmund – when you have De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo – how could he NOT score goals?

He can do the seemingly simple, but he also does the spectacular, such as Johan Cruyff’s goal, flying through the air like a black karate belt to score against Dortmund. Everyone will be focusing on athletics, but watch the short, sharp move behind Nico Schlotterbeck to get him in that position.

Then there’s the goal against Wolves – probably the only ‘counter-attack’ goal he has scored. And yes, it’s a nasty shot. He doesn’t get it right. But there are two moves to look for.

One is the movement of the hips to unbalance the defender to create space just before shooting. Then, as the space opens up, he has another move and a shift of the eyes to the far post, meaning the keeper is now on the wrong foot, thinking that Haaland is shooting there.

The derby is a great opportunity for Haaland to show that City still have a big lead over United

The 22-year-old will take on the 1.60m tall central defender Lisandro Martinez on Sunday.

Of course, he shoots at the nearest post instead. The keeper looks bad, but it’s all about Erling and his movement.

Let’s settle the Farmers League accusation. It is disrespectful to the Bundesliga to suggest that it was easy to score there. I see a Bundesliga team won the Europa League and knocked out the Premier League representative along the way. So less of the Farmers League.

Anyway, every level Erling goes up, he just goes up. His first Champions League game? A hat trick for RB Salzburg. For this season, Erling has scored 23 goals in 19 Champions League matches. Are we saying the Champions League is a Farmers League?

Sunday is his first Manchester derby and his father has painful memories of this match after Roy Keane’s tackle. But it’s a sign of how far City have come and how far they are ahead of United that Haaland will line up for his father’s old team.

Despite the height difference, Martinez has held his own in the air against the Manchester City striker

Erik ten Hag set up United to get results and he is getting his rewards. This will be a real test for City. But when Erling chose clubs, United didn’t score very high. City pulled out all the stops.

He told me how many City players contacted him to persuade him to sign. The whole package at City was designed to attract the best players. United have the history, but they cannot match the appeal of Pep’s City at the moment.

One final note. His goals are phenomenal. At this rate, he would break Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals in less than five seasons. At Dortmund they called him Die Maschine, but he’s just a 22-year-old human prone to the same injuries and setbacks as everyone else. Nothing is inevitable in sports.

That said, I know one person who has their eyes on the record. In my documentary, I asked Erling about all these records. He insisted they weren’t even on his mind.

“Normally I don’t even know if I broke a record until someone tells me after the game,” he said. It seems like he just lives in the present. But then he added a question of his own. What is the Shearer record? Is it 260 goals?’