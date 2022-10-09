Haaland thinks he has better hair than Grealish, but the winger isn’t having it

Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland seem to have formed a great friendship since the latter came over from Borussia Dortmund.

But the two don’t seem to agree on one thing in particular – whose hair is better.

Getty Haaland and Grealish have formed a bromance…but can’t agree on who has the better barnet

Aside from his on-pitch talent, another thing Man City star Grealish is best known for is his signature floppy haircut, which is often pushed back by a headband.

This summer, however, saw the Premier League champions bring a new long-haired star to their ranks – £51 million signing Haaland.

Now, when asked whose hair was better on Man City’s Instagram story, the 22-year-old has said he thinks his blond Scandinavian locks are superior to his teammate’s.

“Me or Grealish, who has the better hair? Without a doubt me,” Haaland said with a grin on his face.

“Longer, better color, and yes, just better hair in general.”

Grealish, however, had none of it.

instagram:@mancity Haaland made a bold statement on Man City’s Instagram story and Grealish rushed to defend his hair

The England international quickly took to his own Instagram to defend his barnet.

Grealish re-wrote Man City’s story himself, writing, “What are you up to about bruvvv…

“Mines 10x better.”

The pair have formed a brilliant partnership on the pitch, with the former Aston Villa captain kicking off Haaland’s outrageous form when he assisted the Norwegian’s first goal for City in preparation for the season against Bayern Munich.

But it’s also off the field that the pair have formed a bit of a bromance, with Grealish often filming his teammate on his TikTok.