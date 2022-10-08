Haaland scores again as Man City rolls; Chelsea shuts out Wolves

LONDON (AP) — With Manchester City on their way to another big Premier League win, the only question that lingered for an hour into the game was whether Erling Haaland would score.

Of course he would.

Haaland scored his 15th league goal of the season in the 65th minute to put the finishing touches to a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, taking the Norwegian striker’s remarkable scoring streak to 10 consecutive appearances in all competitions.

The win puts City two points ahead of Arsenal for the Gunners’ game against Liverpool on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola’s side becoming the only Premier League side unbeaten after nine rounds of play.

Haaland has been in such prolific shape that going more than 60 minutes without a goal is enough to raise eyebrows these days. His team-mates were happy to fill the void, however, with Jose Cancelo and Phil Foden making it 2-0 at halftime before Riyad Mahrez scored the third in the 49th.

And after Haaland missed a few chances that he normally puts away, he showed once again that he is simply unstoppable. Cancelo pulled the ball back from the left and Haaland hammered into the net for the first time for his 20th goal in just 13 appearances in all competitions for City. He was held scoreless in just one game all season.

Chelsea kept up their recent momentum under Graham Potter, beating manager-less Wolverhampton 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

American striker Cristian Pulisic made the most of a rare start to make it 2-0 in the 54th minute after Kai Havertz opened the scoring deep in first-half stoppage time. Armando Broja added the third.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa made his debut for Wolves but had little impact on the game before being taken off the court after less than an hour – he received a huge ovation from the home crowd.

Newcastle moved up to fifth place for the time being with a 5-1 win over Brentford. Newcastle were once again without injured record signing Alexander Isak, but he was barely missed as his attack sometimes tore Brentford apart, with Bruno Guimaraes scoring twice.

Bournemouth also came from behind, beating Leicester 2-1 at home as the future new owner looked on. American businessman Bill Foley sat in the stands at Vitality Stadium amid reports that he was about to complete a takeover of the club.

Brighton hosted Tottenham in the late game.