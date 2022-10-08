Haaland scores again as De Bruyne passes Arsenal icon and stunning Foden stats emerge

Kevin De Bruyne provided his 95th assist in the Premier League, passing Dennis Bergkamp in Manchester City’s 4-0 win.Profit Southampton.

The Belgian playmaker, 31, knocked out Phil Foden in the 32nd minute at the Etihad, with the England international scoring a delicious chip and giving his side a 2-0 lead.

De Bruyne has been in incredible form this season with nine top-level assists so far – 11 in all competitions.

And his perfect pass to Foden’s luscious lob was his 95th assist in the Premier League as he moved into the top five providers at the expense of Arsenal legend Bergkamp.

It was his 94th assist in City colours, an assist during his time at Chelsea when he overtook David Silva to become his club’s leading maker in the Premier League.

And he managed to beat Silva in 93 matches less than the Spanish magician.

Only Frank Lampard (102), Wayne Rooney (103), Cesc Fabregas (111) and Ryan Giggs (162) are ahead of the ex-Maestro of Wolfsburg in terms of assists.

His City team-mate Foden is thriving thanks to De Bruyne’s service, with the 22-year-old being one of the standout players of the season so far.

Phil Foden scored a stunning lob in the 32nd minute against the Saints at the Etihad

He has already scored seven goals in 12 games – six in the league – this season and also provided three assists.

Foden has now scored in three games in a row after previously making it onto the scoresheet against Wolves hat-trick against Manchester United last week.

Not wanting to be left behind by Foden and De Bruyne, Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal of the season – after missing out on two guilt trips.

The Norwegian international, 22, hit home from close range in the second half to give Pep Guardiola’s men a 4-0 lead.

Getty Erling Haaland scored for City’s tenth consecutive game to make it 4-0

In doing so, he became the first City player to score in ten consecutive games in all competitions since Billy McAdams in 1967.

He is already his 15th top goal and has scored as many as City’s top scorer De Bruyne last campaign.

And in another incredible statistic, he is just the second City player to shoot home in seven consecutive league games since Sergio Aguero in 2019.