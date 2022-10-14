Haaland reveals his favourite food and why he would trust Balotelli with his life
Erling Haaland has revealed his childhood heroes – Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Balotelli – and why his favorite food is one he can never eat.
The Manchester City goalscorer has been the biggest name in the Premier League, if not Europe, this season, but little is still known about him.
Not a big fan of the media from his early career at Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, Haaland gave hilariously awkward interviews, but Gary Neville managed to get on his good side.
With 20 goals and three assists in just 13 appearances for City this season, the Norwegian is clearly poised to shine at the top of the game for the foreseeable future, but he revealed some interesting facts about his idols.
Asked by Neville about his favorite player growing up, he said: “Except my father maybe Zlatan Ibrahimovic”, but clips from his childhood show a different hero.
A Man City fan from the days when his father, Alf-Inge, played for the club between 2000 and 2003, there are plenty of photos of Haaland junior in sky blue.
One that had gone under the radar, though, was a training clip from when he was 11 with a certain number 45 on the back.
Neville asked which player he would choose to take a penalty with his life on the line, and Haaland said: “I should probably either say to myself, because I trust myself a lot.
“If there aren’t any good ones I think maybe I should say Mario Balotelli because he was maybe the best penalty taker I’ve ever seen.
‘Do you remember all those things he did? Crazy. He was actually a really good one, so maybe me or him.”
Recently, a documentary about Haaland’s departure from Borussia Dortmund revealed that he is on a somewhat scary diet.
To keep himself in such good shape, the Spitz admits to eating both the cow’s heart and liver, but both fall short of his favorite meal.
“My favorite meal is things we can never eat, things we only eat once per occasion,” he said.
“I love kebab or kebab pizza, I absolutely love it, it’s one of the best things I have to say, but I can never eat it.
“Sometimes I sit at home thinking ‘it would be so good’ and then I go to the fridge and make something else, that’s my life.
“I like wine a lot, I had to say I can’t lie”, the two together? “Na, na, na, this is not a good mix.”
