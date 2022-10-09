Haaland is NOT the Premier League’s best and the title race is far from over

Erling Haaland is not the best striker the Premier League has ever seen and this season’s title race is far from over.

That is the view of talkSPORT presenter and The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge, who also disagreed with the claim that Pep Guardiola’s current crop is the best Premier League side ever.

Getty Haaland has 15 Premier League goals in just nine games

Manchester City topped the league table for now on Saturday after pushing Southampton aside at the Etihad Stadium, with Erling Haaland scoring his 15th league goal in just nine games.

But despite the sparkling form of both City and Haaland this season, Goldbridge does not believe the title race is a foregone conclusion.

“I don’t agree that this is the best Premier League team ever, I don’t agree that the title race is over. I don’t agree that Erling Haland is the best striker we’ve ever played in have seen the Premier League because I think that’s just sensational nonsense that doesn’t serve the history of this great league,” Goldbridge told talkSPORT.

“If someone thought Erling Haaland was going to flop, what are you doing?

“It was very, very clear that when you bring in a striker who can do everything, is powerful, is quick, can score with both feet, outside [of the foot]in[side of the foot]and head – of course he’s going to be a success in that Manchester City side.”

Goldbridge then added: “I really think you could put Southampton’s Che Adams up front and he would score. That team is that good.

Getty Goldbridge believes Che Adams would have a similar impact to Haaland on Manchester City’s side

“But that doesn’t take away from Erling Haaland and it took him an hour to score? [against Southampton]

“So they don’t completely depend on that. [Joao] Cancelo was fantastic, you got that? [Kevin] De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden.”

City’s excellent form would normally have allowed Guardiola to sit comfortably at the top of the table, but Arsenal’s resurgence in form has kept the reigning champions at bay.

Getty Arsenal are still firmly in the mix for first place according to Goldbridge

Liverpool were tipped as City’s biggest challenger to this season’s title, but a stuttering start for Jurgen Klopp’s men left them 13 points behind the leaders.

However, Goldbridge doesn’t see City galloping to the title with Mikle Arteta’s high-flying Arsenal firmly in the mix

“They are fantastic [City] but I absolutely do not agree that the competition is over. I predicted that Manchester City would win the league, but if Arsenal win [against Liverpool on Sunday] they are still top notch.”