Gynaecological health expert reveals the signs of five cancers you NEED to know

There are some symptoms that women shouldn’t ignore – but do you know what they are?

A survey by The Eve Appeal, the UK’s leading gynecological cancer research charity, found that one in three people cannot name a single gynecological cancer and only two per cent can name all five.

Valentina Milanova, founder of Daye, a gynecology company committed to raising standards in gynecological health, has outlined the five gynecological cancers that exist and what to look out for in each.

Valentina stated that the two most common symptoms of gynecological cancers are abdominal bloating and spotting – bleeding outside the time of your menstrual cycle.

She said: ‘Because bloating and spotting are both very common, individuals often miss the early signs of gynecological cancer. This is why patients typically present with cancer late, which makes treatment more difficult and less likely to succeed.’

She provided the shocking statistic that only 20 percent of people with ovarian cancer present when they are in stage I or II.

Here she outlines the five gynecological cancers that exist and what you should be aware of in each…

OVARIAN CANCER

Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal swelling and bloating, feeling full soon after eating and unexpected weight loss.

‘Other signs may include pelvic floor discomfort which may be expressed as painful sex, painful urination or general pelvic pressure, change in the frequency or consistency of stools and needing to urinate more often than usual.’

VAGINAL CANCER

Valentina revealed that the common symptoms of vaginal cancer include unexpected vaginal bleeding, such as between cycles, after intercourse and post-menopause.

She also said that a lump in the vagina, which can be detected with home finger inspections, painful sex and painful or frequent urination was another symptom.

CERVICAL CANCER

‘Like vaginal cancer, unexpected vaginal bleeding or spotting between cycles, after intercourse or postmenopause and pain during intercourse are also symptoms of cervical cancer.

‘Other symptoms include a feeling of pressure in the pelvis and foul-smelling discharge.’

UTERUS CANCER

Valentina said symptoms of uterine cancer can include irregular menstrual bleeding, including heavier and irregular periods.

She also explained that difficulty conceiving and unusual vaginal bleeding or spotting between cycles, after intercourse or postmenopause, could be a cause for concern.

VULVAR CANCER

‘Persistent itching in the vulva, swelling, pain and tenderness in the vulva or labia and vulvar sores are all symptoms of vulvar cancer.

‘Other symptoms include thickening or darkening of the skin and spotting between cycles and irregular vaginal bleeding.’