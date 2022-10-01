Gynaecological health expert reveals the signs of five cancers you NEED to know
There are some symptoms that women shouldn’t ignore – but do you know what they are?
A survey by The Eve Appeal, the UK’s leading gynecological cancer research charity, found that one in three people cannot name a single gynecological cancer and only two per cent can name all five.
Valentina Milanova, founder of Daye, a gynecology company committed to raising standards in gynecological health, has outlined the five gynecological cancers that exist and what to look out for in each.
Valentina stated that the two most common symptoms of gynecological cancers are abdominal bloating and spotting – bleeding outside the time of your menstrual cycle.
She said: ‘Because bloating and spotting are both very common, individuals often miss the early signs of gynecological cancer. This is why patients typically present with cancer late, which makes treatment more difficult and less likely to succeed.’
She provided the shocking statistic that only 20 percent of people with ovarian cancer present when they are in stage I or II.
Here she outlines the five gynecological cancers that exist and what you should be aware of in each…
CERVICAL CANCER
Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal swelling and bloating, feeling full soon after eating and unexpected weight loss.
‘Other signs may include pelvic floor discomfort which may be expressed as painful sex, painful urination or general pelvic pressure, change in the frequency or consistency of stools and needing to urinate more often than usual.’
VAGINAL CANCER
Valentina revealed that the common symptoms of vaginal cancer include unexpected vaginal bleeding, such as between cycles, after intercourse and post-menopause.
She also said that a lump in the vagina, which can be detected with home finger inspections, painful sex and painful or frequent urination was another symptom.
‘Like vaginal cancer, unexpected vaginal bleeding or spotting between cycles, after intercourse or postmenopause and pain during intercourse are also symptoms of cervical cancer.
‘Other symptoms include a feeling of pressure in the pelvis and foul-smelling discharge.’
UTERUS CANCER
Valentina said symptoms of uterine cancer can include irregular menstrual bleeding, including heavier and irregular periods.
She also explained that difficulty conceiving and unusual vaginal bleeding or spotting between cycles, after intercourse or postmenopause, could be a cause for concern.
VULVAR CANCER
‘Persistent itching in the vulva, swelling, pain and tenderness in the vulva or labia and vulvar sores are all symptoms of vulvar cancer.
‘Other symptoms include thickening or darkening of the skin and spotting between cycles and irregular vaginal bleeding.’
What are some warning signs of gynecological cancer that women may ignore?
- Watch for painful urination and pain during intercourse.
- Another telltale sign is feeling too full really quickly after consuming less than a full plate of food.
- Bloating can be a sign of gynecological cancer, but it can also be a sign of adenomyosis or endometriosis, so always contact your doctor if you experience severe abdominal bloating.
- Another symptom to watch out for is the urgent need to urinate. This could be a sign of gynecological cancer or a cystitis – both of which require medical attention.
It is important to keep a menstrual diary
Vaginal bleeding and bloating can be related to where you are in your monthly cycle, but they can also be related to you showing symptoms of gynecological cancer.
That’s why it’s important to keep a menstrual diary – so you can quickly identify whether your bloating and spotting has to do with your period or something more serious.