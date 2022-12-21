Gymnast Jessica Gadirova is named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2022

<!–

Gymnast Jessica Gadirova was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2022 on Wednesday evening.

The athlete, 18, looked delighted as she took the podium with her award at the event – held at Dock10 Studios in Manchester.

Earlier in the evening, she joined her twin Jennifer as they both rocked the red carpet in matching dresses.

Jessica sparkled in a silver halterneck dress with a dramatic thigh split and paired with silver straps.

She wore her dark locks in a bun and had tendrils that flowed beautifully around her face, while opting for a glamorous make-up look.

Beside her, her sister Jennifer looked sensational in a matching glitzy red dress which she paired with a black handbag and gold hoop earrings.

The pair looked cheerful as they posed together before heading to the awards ceremony.

The event comes after Jessica was shortlisted for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year following a stellar 2022.

Jessica was joined on the shortlist by England cricket captain Ben Stokes, snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan, footballer Beth Mead, curler Eve Muirhead and runner Jake Wightman.

The awards ceremony will celebrate the last 12 months of the sport, with the grand prize being judged through a public vote.

Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, Unsung Hero and the Helen Rollason Award are also up for grabs.

The 69th annual event is presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott.

Representing Great Britain at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Jessica won a bronze medal in the team event and was part of the silver medal winning team at the 2022 World Championships.

Individually, she is the 2022 World Floor Exercise Champion and a two-time European champion at the event (2021 and 2022).

In addition, she is the 2022 World and 2021 European all-around bronze medalist and the 2021 European vault silver medalist.

She competed in the 2019 Junior World Championships alongside her twin sister Jennifer.

All-black ensembles: The GB Gymnastics Team pose at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award