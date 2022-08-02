Gymnast Jake Jarman earns his FOURTH gold medal of the Commonwealth Games by winning the men’s vault

Jake Jarman has won his fourth Commonwealth Games gold medal after winning the men’s vault final.

It was a remarkable few days for the 20-year-old, who is competing in his first major senior championships.

He has also claimed gold in the all-round, floor and team events in a debut Games to remember.

Gymnast Jake Jarman, 20, has won his fourth Commonwealth Games gold medal

Fellow Englishman Giarnni Regini-Moran collected silver in the vault on his 24th birthday

Fellow Englishman Giarnni Regini-Moran took silver in the vault on his 24th birthday, while Australian James Bacueti took the bronze.

Jarman, born in Peterborough, is the first Englishman to win four goalscoring medals at the same Games since shooter Mick Gault in Kuala Lumpur 24 years ago.

He was the only gymnast in the final to attempt a jump with a difficulty of 6.0, finishing with a total score of 14,916. Regini-Moran scored 14,633 and Bacueti registered 14,283.

Jarman has also claimed gold in the all-round, floor and team events in his Games debut

Joe Fraser followed Jarman’s lead as he won his third gold of the Games in the parallel bars

Meanwhile, it was an English top two in the women’s floor event when Alice Kinsella took gold

Joe Fraser followed Jarman’s lead as he won his third gold of the Games in the men’s parallel bars. Regini-Moran claimed silver again.

Meanwhile, it was an English top two in the women’s floor event as Alice Kinsella took her second gold of the Games and Ondine Achampong took silver.

England have now won 16 gymnastics medals in Birmingham, including 10 gold medals. Today is the last day of competition in the Nutita Arena.