Gyles Brandreth says sympathy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appears to be ‘thinning out’

Gyles Brandreth, a close friend of Prince Philip, warned today that sympathy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “seems to be waning a bit”.

The author, the Duke of Edinburgh’s biographer, said the late Queen’s husband had warned members of the royal family would not “tell themselves the story.”

Mr Brandreth spoke out as Harry and Meghan traveled from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, to Manchester today for the One Young World summit.

It comes as the Sussexes continue to lash out at royal life, including in recent weeks with Meghan’s interview with US magazine The Cut and her Spotify podcast.

Mr Brandreth told ITV: ‘The number of people who are so sympathetic to them’ [the Sussexes] as they were initially seems to be thinning out a bit.’

Speaking on This Morning, he added that Sussexes were doing “good works” with their visit to Manchester today, an Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 event in Germany tomorrow and then the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday.

Mr Brandreth continues: ‘It’s good stuff. And what they do is they say compassion in action, we try to emphasize these things.

Where will Harry and Meghan visit on their European tour? TODAY – One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit The Sussexes traveled to Manchester today, where Meghan will give a speech on gender equality. The summit brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries. The area around Bridgewater Hall, where the summit will be held, will be cleared 90 minutes before the couple’s arrival, The Times reports. However, Harry and Meghan have asked private security firms to provide a ‘ring of steel’ in Manchester for their appearance at the forum. The event will run from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. TOMORROW – Invictus Games Duesseldorf 2023 After the trip to Manchester, the Sussexes will travel to Dusseldorf tomorrow to celebrate a year ahead of Harry’s next Invictus Games. Harry previously announced that the sixth games will be held in September 2023. He and Meghan attended the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands last April. WEDNESDAY The Sussexes have no official plans on Wednesday. They have not said whether they intend to visit the Queen who is in Balmoral in Scotland. THURSDAY – WellChild Awards The couple will return to Britain on Thursday for the WellChild Awards ceremony in London, where Harry will give a speech. The WellChild Awards aim to ‘celebrate the inspiring qualities of the seriously ill children and young people in the UK, along with those who go the extra mile to make a difference in their lives.’

“And that’s what royals do, they show up. The problem here is that instead of focusing on their good works—which the Duke of Edinburgh warned about years ago—once you make the story for yourself, you become the story.

“What the story should be is the good works you do. And so these two youth projects that they’re involved in… that’s what we should be talking about. We’re actually talking about the family breakup.’

Camilla Tominey, associate editor at the Telegrpah, also appeared on the program, speaking about The Cut interview and attacks on the royal family by the Sussexes.

And host Phillip Schofield said, “There’s no dignity in that, is there?” I mean, also, the Queen, 96 years old, has made her whole life dignified to deal with this.

There are rumors that both she and the Prince of Wales are ‘stunned’ by what they are saying. You look at it and – we were very sympathetic and sometimes we were critical – but you look at it and you think ‘oh why don’t you both just shut up?’

Separately today, Meghan and Harry’s friend and trusted media partner Omid Scobie said the latest trip was “very much about work” for the couple.

He told ABC’s Good Morning America: “After Meghan’s recent revelations, the family and the institution itself will no doubt have braced themselves for this visit.

“But for the Sussexes, this is very much about work. These are the kind of trips they’ve wanted to take since they stepped back, but the pandemic has prevented them from doing that until now.”

This morning on NBC, royal commentator Daisy McAndrew told the Today program that the Sussexes would not receive as much media attention today as they normally would due to the announcement of the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Before the announcement, Ms McAndrew said: ‘All the tension will be on them’ [the next prime minister]one of those two shortlisted will go to Balmoral tomorrow to visit the Queen to kiss hands and be named the next Prime Minister.

“Harry and Meghan get some coverage, but not as much as they’re used to. They’re going to be in the spotlight a little bit.’

Meghan told The Cut magazine in the US that it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything,” in what has been translated as a veiled threat to the royal family.

Spotify has released two episodes of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast so far, featuring conversations with veteran tennis star Serena Williams and singer Mariah Carey.

In the Williams podcast, the Duchess took a veiled swipe at life in the royal family as she spoke of her horror at the moment a small ‘fire’ broke out in son Archie’s room during a tour of South Africa.

Despite her upset, she said she was forced to go through with the couple’s official engagements, accusing those leading the tour of focusing on “how it looks, rather than how it feels.”

And on the show with Carey, Meghan said she was first treated “like a black woman” when she started dating Prince Harry.

She said she was treated “like a mixed woman” before and that “things really changed” when she started her relationship with Harry.