Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, 18, ‘throws rowdy party in the Hamptons that gets SHUT DOWN by cops’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, is said to have thrown a riotous party in the Hamptons that was shut down by police.

Page six reports that on Aug. 13, Apple hosted about 50 friends at her mother’s estate in Amagansett.

But the noisy bash is said to have enraged the neighbors, who eventually called the police. Police broke up the party and reportedly fined Apple.

Bad Apple: Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin, 18, reportedly threw a riotous party in the Hamptons that was shut down by police

“Apple invited too many friends to her mother’s house and things got out of hand,” an insider told the site.

“They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that several neighbors became furious and called the police, who stopped the party.”

The insider also claimed that city office employees also attended the bash to see if it was in conflict. “You can’t have more than 50 people at a gathering in the area without a permit,” the source said.

According to the site, Apple’s mother and stepfather, Brad Falchuk, were not present at the party. A representative of the actress did not comment on Page Six.

Uh-oh: The rowdy bash would have enraged the neighbors who eventually called the police; Apple pictured on her mother’s Instagram in March

However, a spokesman for the East Hampton Town Ordinance Enforcement Department confirmed they were being sent to the property after receiving noise complaints.

The department, which provides permits for community events, told the site: ‘We went to’ [Paltrow’s] house after complaints about noise pollution.

“When we got there, we found there were less than 50 people, so they were within code. If anyone got a ticket, it would be from the police.’

East Hampton Police did not provide comment on the site.

Famous Family: Apple is the daughter of Oscar winner Gwyneth and her ex-husband Chris Martin

Apple is the daughter of Oscar winner Gwyneth and her ex-husband Chris Martin. The Shakespeare In Love actress also shares son Moses, 16, with Martin.

She was married to Martin for 11 years before their infamous “conscious disconnect”, followed by their divorce in 2016. Gwyneth has been married to producer Brad Falchuk since 2018.

In May, Gwyneth paid a gushing tribute to her daughter in honor of her 18th birthday.

’18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning ([crying emoji]). I couldn’t be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and more,” she wrote.

Mother-daughter: Paltrow posed with her daughter in 2019

‘Pride doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put into words. You are extraordinarily extraordinary in every way.

‘Happy birthday my sweet girl. I hope you know how special you are and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially Me.’

She closed the caption by writing, “I say it all the time and I’ll never stop… in Aunt Drew’s words, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ mom.’

Back for more: Fans will soon get to see Gwyneth on small screens as the host shark in the next season of Shark Tank. It’s the actress’s first appearance on the show; pictured February 2020

Meanwhile, fans will soon get to see Gwyneth on small screens as the host shark in the next season of Shark Tank. It is the actress’s first appearance on the show.

Gwyneth founded Goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand, in 2008.

It started as a weekly email newsletter that became a website and e-commerce site.

Goop also has its own products, a magazine, podcast, wellness tops, and a Netflix documentary series.