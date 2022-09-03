Gwyneth Paltrow wore her ‘shortest skirt in ten years’ as she nears her 50th birthday

<!–

Gwyneth Paltrow has stated that she will continue to show off her legs after she turns 50 this month.

The actress, 49, admitted there should be “no rules” about when to stop wearing “certain clothes,” while praising women who don’t undergo cosmetic surgery in a lengthy blog post on her website, Goop.

Titled, ‘Is This What (Almost) 50 Looks Like?’ she wrote: ‘I don’t think there are any rules when you stop wearing certain types of clothes at a certain age.

Bold: Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, has stated she will continue to show off her legs after turning 50 this month (pictured in 2018)

“I recently wore the shortest skirt I’d worn in ten years: it was this old Chanel dress I found in the basement, and it worked. People should wear what they feel good in.’

The Hollywood star also suggested that she doesn’t want to go under the knife like so many of Tinseltown’s big names.

Gwyneth added, “I love seeing women who haven’t touched their faces at all, embrace every inch of their aging.”

Thoughts: The actress admitted there should be “no rules” about when to “stop wearing certain clothes” and praised women who don’t undergo cosmetic surgery in a lengthy blog post

Elsewhere, the actress revealed that she has experienced fears surrounding her health and death, adding that she felt emotionally blocked before turning 45, where she decided to “f**k it” and started crying and screaming.

The mother of two, who shares children Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and is on her second marriage to TV writer Brad Falchuk, 51, shared a lengthy post on her Goop site on Thursday.

Gwyneth also said she is now obsessed with getting blood work done and wonders if her late father knew he was doomed to die in his 50s.

Looks good: Elsewhere, the actress revealed she has experienced fears surrounding her health and death, adding that she felt emotionally blocked before turning 45

“I feel really great when I turn 50. I am really lucky to have my health (touch wood) and strength in my body.

“I feel that many of the decisions I made when I was in my late 20s, 30s or 40s are now bearing fruit. Aging is a journey to knowing your real self. It’s learning to fully embrace who you really are.’

She also revealed that she thinks about mortality by referring to her late father, who died on October 3, 2002, at the age of 58, while on vacation in Rome, Italy, to celebrate Gwyneth’s 30th birthday.

Fears: She also showed that she thinks about mortality by referring to her late father, who died on October 3, 2002 at the age of 58

The screenwriter was diagnosed with oral cancer in 1999 and his death was due to complications from oral cancer and pneumonia.

Gwyneth said, “My parents weren’t too concerned about getting older. I remember 50 was a tough birthday for my dad – he was anxious.

‘I wonder if he had some sort of sixth sense that he would die at fifty; it seemed as if at that moment he felt the finiteness of his life.’