Gwyneth Paltrow wishes beau Brad Falchuk’s daughter and sister happy birthdays: ‘We miss you today’

Gwyneth Paltrow wished Brad Falchuk’s daughter and sister happy birthdays on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old actress shared a few photos on her Instagram story highlighting her husband’s relatives.

In one photo, Gwyneth put her arm around Brad’s daughter Isabella’s shoulders.

Happy Birthday @izzyfalchuk we miss you today and love you [pink hearts emoji].

Gwyneth wore an army green jacket over a black shirt and black pants. The star wore leopard print pants.

Isabella wore a mottled top and army green pants as she posed with her stepmother in the photo.

She captioned the photo: ‘Happy Birthday @izzyfalchuk we miss you today and love you [pink hearts emoji].’

Another photo showed the smiling Iron Man actress wrapping her arms around Brad’s sister Aimee Falchuk.

Happy Birthday @aimee_falchuk. I love you so much.

Gwyneth wore a navy blue dress with white fabric tied around her front in a bow. The long blond locks of both ladies fell in waves down her shoulders.

Aimee donned a fiery red dress with a see-through part, showing off her tanned skin.

She captioned the photo: ‘Happy Birthday @aimee_falchuk. I love you so much.’

Paltrow started dating Falchuk in 2014 after she and her first husband Chris Martin split; pictured in 2019

Paltrow and Falchuk started dating in 2014 after she and her first husband Chris Martin split.

They met on the set of Glee in 2010 and married in 2018.

Falchuk has two children, Isabella and Brody, from a previous relationship with producer Suzanne Bukinik. Paltrow shares Apple and Moses Martin with Chris.