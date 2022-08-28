Gwyneth Paltrow wears nude swimsuit to lather up in shower and promote Goop products

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow reposted a video of herself taking a Sunday morning shower to promote her $48 GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Body Polish and $48 GOOPGLOW Afterglow Body Oil.

The Oscar winner — who turns the big 5-0 next month — wore a nude one-piece swimsuit as she lathered up in the outdoor shower of her $5.4 million five-bedroom mansion in Amagansett.

Gwyneth technically shot the video on July 18 when she… self-documenting getting ready for Goop’s PJ-clad sleeping milk and Cartier dinner in East Hampton.

‘I have a sample of our body’ [Polish] that’s heaven,” Paltrow described.

‘It seems so. It smells so good, very fresh. And then it lathers too, so it has these lovely little exfoliating crystals. It’s like the Microderm for your body.’

The Sex, Love & Goop producer continued, “So when I dry off, I’m going to use our new Afterglow Body Oil. This is great, this stuff. It’s so heavenly, smell. You’re going to like this one.’

The Instagram post raised concerns about 1990s supermodel Amber Valletta, who urged Gwyneth to make Goop products “plastic-free or refillable.”

Paltrow originally launched Goop in September 2008 as a weekly lifestyle newsletter encouraging readers to “nourish the inner aspect.”

On Saturday, the Los Angeles native – with 14.4 million followers on social media – did a rare Q&A via instagram story where she revealed what clean eating meant to her.

“It’s hard to generalize completely just because we’re all so individual and unless you do a food sensitivity test you could be eating something ‘healthy’ that could be inflammatory specifically for you,” Gwyneth explained.

“But I’d say that eating ‘clean’ generally means avoiding all junk foods, processed foods, refined sugar, most dairy products, and all alcohol. For some, that may mean avoiding all grains and legumes and nightshades as well.”

A fan asked Paltrow to sing one of the songs she performed during her five-episode stint as substitute teacher Holly Holliday in Fox’s Glee, which was co-created by her second husband Brad Falchuk.

The Emmy winner then girded a few bars of Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 hit Landslide a cappella.

Another fan asked Gwyneth for a “life update” and she replied, “Life is okay. Very busy.’

‘We’re getting excited to go back to school,’ Paltrow said referring to her 16-year-old son Moses with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“Too much work, but feeling blessed and happy.”

Steven Spielberg’s goddaughter will next appear as guest shark on the 14th season of investor competition Shark Tank, which premieres live on ABC on September 23.

Gwyneth hasn’t had an acting gig since 2020, when she played Georgina Hobart in the Netflix series The Politician, which was also co-created by Falchuk.