Gwyneth Paltrow: Turning 50 is a breeze compared to 40

With a company offering numerous, often bizarre, remedies for aging, Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted that she once feared she would have a “complete meltdown” when she turned 50.

But with that milestone just days away, the Hollywood star says she’s feeling “amazing” — and is eager to celebrate what she looks like. “I wore the shortest skirt I’d worn in ten years,” she said in a blog post on her Goop website. “It was this old Chanel dress I found in the basement, and it worked.

“I don’t think there are any rules when you stop wearing certain types of clothes at a certain age. For so many women… this is the peak time of their lives. So I’m happy for this big birthday.’

Ms Paltrow will turn 50 on September 27, but instead of the expected anxiety she said, ‘I feel so good, I’m so grateful to be alive, I’m so glad I’m healthy’ – in stark contrast to how she feels. felt when she turned 40.

In an interview with the Financial Times yesterday, the Shakespeare In Love star admitted: “At that point, I struggled with what it meant to my life and career to be a woman who was no longer desirable in a way that made me commercially aware.” made.

“I let go of the need to be reproductively viable because that’s really what sexiness is in culture. Things fundamentally change when it comes to how society views you, especially if you’ve been objectified since your 20s.’

The Mail on Sunday understands that Ms Paltrow – who celebrated her 48th birthday by posing nude on Instagram – will be spending her big day on a Goop cruise, a festival of clean living and ‘alternative healing’ promoted by her lifestyle brand.

The nine-day Mediterranean journey is designed for those with an ‘open-minded approach to self-optimisation’. A source said: ‘Gwyneth will be celebrating her milestone birthday with the people who helped her turn a humble lifestyle blog into a £220 million brand.

The nine-day Mediterranean journey is designed for those with an 'open-minded approach to self-optimisation'.

“She’s planning a party. But she will be on the cruise for her birthday and couldn’t be happier. She’s CEO, so spending her birthday working is who she is now.”

The cruise, which costs between £1,300 and £7,000 per person, departs from Barcelona on September 24.

There are mindfulness sessions, training and healthy cooking classes on board. Ms. Paltrow is expected to join her husband Brad Falchuk, 51, for a romantic dinner when the ship calls at the Italian port of Santa Margherita on her birthday.

Goop’s products include a £60 jade vaginal egg, a £65 scented candle called ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ and a £85 vibrator ‘viva la vulva’. A source said: ‘It’s easy to ridicule some of the outlandish stuff Gwyneth sells, but she’s one of the most genuine people I know. She works very hard and I’m not surprised she’s going to work on her birthday.’

She added that Gwyneth is planning a 50th party on another date with celebrity friends in Los Angeles, but Ms. Paltrow’s publicist declined to comment last night.