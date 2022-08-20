Gwyneth Paltrow SLAMMED by Piers Morgan for woke Goop post calling men ‘penis-bearing people’

Gwyneth Paltrow was criticized by Piers Morgan this week for hilariously awake posts on the website for her lifestyle brand Goop.

a goop article called men “penis-wearing people” while offering a tutorial on cock rings, and another called men ‘the people with a prostate’.

“Gwyneth talks about absurd virtue-signalling nonsense,” exclaimed Piers, 57. The sun. ‘A penis-bearing person is called a MAN. And I say this with some confidence as one who wears one.”

Anne Robinson, once the hostess of The Weakest Link, joked, “If she can’t identify a man, she should be careful about her daily outdoor shower.”

She referred to the fact that Gwyneth revealed in a recent… goop video that her luxurious morning routine includes an outdoor shower after a sauna session.

None of the Goop articles in question have a byline, so the extent of Gwyneth’s involvement in writing them is unknown.

Gwyneth’s recent slam by Piers Morgan isn’t the first time she’s been the subject of ridicule for a quirky twist in the sentence.

When she and her first husband Chris Martin broke up in 2014, she inspired widespread ridicule by calling their breakup “conscious disconnection.”

Since its launch in 2008, Goop has been known for advice ranging from the quirky to the outlandish, urging women to steam-clean their vaginas and theorizing a “link between underwire bras and breast cancer.”

Since then, however, the brand has been constantly expanding and two years ago it even spawned its own Netflix series, The Goop Lab.

Gwyneth made headlines around the world in early 2020 for releasing a $75 candle on Goop called This smells like my vagina.

The product, which sold out quickly, was marketed as a fragrance of “geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar absolutes, interspersed with damask rose and ambrette seed.”

Her vagina candle was such a smash hit that Gwyneth followed it up with another $75 candle, this one supposedly with the scent of her orgasm.

Goop cites “pungent grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries mixed with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolute” as the components of the fragrance.

To celebrate Roe v. Wade’s 49th birthday in January, Gwyneth released yet another Goop candle called Hands Off My Vagina.

The limited-edition candle cost $75, with $25 from each sale going to the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project, according to goop.

She told Jimmy Fallon at the time, “You know, I think at Goop we’re obviously very pro-woman, and we really believe that women should have agency to make any choice in their lives in any area. And so we were happy to partner with the ACLU and do this. It’s really exciting.’

Just months later, the Supreme Court approved the authority to bring abortion laws back to the states by overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that guaranteed abortion rights across the country for nearly half a century.

On a personal level, Gwyneth and Chris have managed to remain amicable co-parents to their children Apple, 18, and Moses, 16.

Gwyneth is even friends with Chris’ dramatically younger girlfriend Dakota Johnson, who rose to international fame in the Fifty Shades Of Gray movies.

Meanwhile, since 2018, Gwyneth has been married to her rambunctious second husband Brad Falchuk, a screenwriter known for his collaborations with Ryan Murphy.