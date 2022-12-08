Gwyneth Paltrow sizzles in a plunging velvet dress in Goop holiday gift guide promo videos

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her favorite products in a plunging black velvet maxi dress in another promotion video on Thursday.

As part of her brand’s 9 Days of Gifting campaign, the goop founder revealed her favorite hair fragrance on the 8th day.

Earlier this week, she shared a few other products perfect for stocking stuffers and even demonstrated how to use a goop skincare product.

In the foreground in front of a shelf adorned with green ferns and gold gift boxes, the Iron Man alum revealed her best gift-giving advice.

In the video, she displayed a Crown Affair hair fragrance in The Signature Scent while flaunting her enviable body in the velour outfit.

Throughout the campaign, she wore the same outfit and accessorized with the same paperclip chainlink necklace, stacks of gold statement rings, and a festive, dark red manicure.

For makeup, she wore a light taupe smokey eye and sported an almost-magenta lip color.

The entrepreneur wore her hair down with the ends of her blonde tresses curled inward for a bouncy and voluminous look.

‘It smells really fresh,’ she said in the video after spraying it in her hair herself.

‘It’s got some bergamot, some citrusy notes, a little bit of lemongrass,’ she added. ‘It’s beautiful.’

The caption written over the video described the product as ‘a mood-boosting blend of bergamot, yuzu, and lemongrass.’

The day prior she showed off the versatile G.Label Friedlander plaid parka and revealed it was named after her husband’s cousin who was a goop intern over the summer.

Other holiday picks from the wellness guru included a wrinkle-reducing laser, a lip balm trio, and a frypan set.

Over the last week, she also showed off a pair of diamond bar earrings and a cheeky jug she called ‘The Jugs Jug’.

Paltrow is famously known for her chic and luxurious choices in skincare, jewelry, and even home accessories and is her own brand’s best marketing spokesperson as demonstrated in her newest brand promotion.