Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her toned figure in a white bikini

She is at the forefront of the beauty and wellness industry with her company Goop.

And Gwyneth Paltrow channeled Cleopatra as she shared cute behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram on Tuesday from a recent shoot for the brand.

The star, 49, showed off her toned and enviable figure in a white bandeau bikini as she posed in a tub full of milk to promote her new exfoliating sleeping milk product.

Animated: Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her toned figure in a white bikini in BTS snaps from a recent fun Goop shoot on Tuesday as she posed in a milk bath

The Egyptians, and Queen Cleopatra in particular, were known for bathing in sour milk to improve the appearance and texture of the skin.

In the ‘Instagram vs Reality’ post, she gave an inside look at the process of the photo shoot as she took a bath as her team poured the liquid over her.

Then, in the second official shot now used on the website, she beamed as she leaned back into the product, looking flawless.

Goop captioned the post: ‘Reality vs. Instagram. Thank you, Physician, for being our designated guinea pig. Link in bio to shop our new GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk.’

Process: In the second official shot now used on the website, she glowed as she leaned back into the product and looked flawless

She shared more snaps on her Story and wrote next to it: “The team made me take a milk bath and I didn’t hate it.”

It comes after Gwyneth revealed earlier this week that she doesn’t regret quitting acting after that Oscars reaction – saying it taught her to put herself first and ‘f**k everyone else’ .

The star won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare In Love, but dropped out of acting to focus on her Goop lifestyle brand after the win was criticized and even Glenn Close said it “didn’t make sense” .

When she appeared on America’s TODAY show, the star said this moment was a big turning point in her career.

Pricey: The Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk is on sale on the Goop website for $98 and promises to reduce sun damage

On NBC’s morning show, she explained, “I think it was probably around the time of the Oscar winning where you go from people being a little curious about you or discovering you or rooting for you until it’s all gone.” heads up, and people really want to tear you down and have a lot of fun doing it.

She added: “Which is ultimately a very nice lesson to know who you are. Loving the people you love. Be completely honest. And just like everyone else.’

Gwyneth launched her company as a weekly newsletter in 2008 and she has expanded it into a major lifestyle brand – selling clean cosmetics and candles and other brands and has even started a Netflix documentary series.

Her candid interview came after she invited her eight million followers to her bedroom on Sunday with a racy selfie.

Beauty: The actress claimed about the product, ‘I wake up with baby soft, glowing, hydrated skin. Try it and I promise – you will see results both overnight and over time”

The award-winning actress made a social media post between the sheets to promote a new skincare product.

‘I love sleeping. I love to exfoliate. And I love doing all the work while I’m in bed, which is why I’m excited to introduce our BRAND NEW GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk,” she wrote in her caption.

The serum, which retails for $98 on the Goop website, claims it also targets “sun damage, dark spots, pores, dullness, and uneven skin tone and texture.”

The actress, who appeared to be topless and wore little more than her glasses in the selfie, claimed that the product simplified her skincare routine and that, after smoothing it overnight, “I woke up with baby soft, glowing, hydrated skin.” . Try it and I promise – you will see results both overnight and over time.’