Gwyneth Paltrow set to appear on upcoming season of Shark Tank as a guest shark

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gwyneth Paltrow will be a guest shark on the next season of the show Shark Tank.

The founder of Goop, 49, will appear in season 14 of the series, ABC announced Wednesday.

It is the actress’s first appearance on the show.

The latest: Gwyneth Paltrow will be a guest shark on the next season of the show Shark Tank

In addition to the actress, other guests for Season 14 include Emma Grede, co-founder of Good American, founding partner of Skims, and co-founder of Safely.

Tony Xu, co-founder and COO of DoorDash, will also appear on the show, as will Peter Jones, from the BBC’s Dragon’s Den.

Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Kind and co-founder of Somos Foods, and Kendra Scott have also been flagged as guests.

Shark Tank Season 14 will premiere on ABC on Friday, September 23.

The cast: The founder of Goop, 49, will appear in season 14 of the series, ABC announced Wednesday; Shark Tank cast pictured: Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John

Returning sharks include Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec.

Gwyneth founded Goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand, in 2008.

It started as a weekly email newsletter that became a website and e-commerce site.

Entrepreneur: Gwyneth founded Goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand, in 2008

Goop also has its own products, a magazine, podcast, wellness tops, and a Netflix documentary.

Last week, Gwyneth loved spending time with her oldest child, Apple, in New York City.

The star and her daughter, 18, enjoyed a meal at Via Carota, as well as The Grill NY and a shopping trip to John Derian Company.