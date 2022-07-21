Gwyneth Paltrow says she has no regrets about stepping away from her  acting career

Gwyneth Paltrow said she doesn’t regret giving up her successful acting career to focus on her lifestyle brand Goop.

People magazine reported that in a new interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie GeistThe 49-year-old Academy Award winner, who launched the company in 2008 with a simple newsletter, told the host that she feels completely satisfied after choosing a different career choice.

‘I really don’t miss it all. I think I’m so lucky to have been able to do it, and I’m sure I will someday,” the CEO said of acting.

‘I don’t miss it all’: Gwyneth Paltrow said she doesn’t regret giving up her successful acting career to focus on her lifestyle brand Goop. Pictured in 2021

She continued: “The team is always trying to get me to make a film, but I really like what I’m doing and I love how direct it is and how… we’re able to make a product from scratch where we can in believe, a lot.’

The mother of two told Geist, 47, that she finds the experience of developing new Goop products “so powerful.”

The Los Angeles native also noted that she “doesn’t daydream about the movie business at all.”

Fulfilled: In a new interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the 49-year-old Academy Award winner, who launched the company in 2008 with a simple newsletter, told the host she feels completely fulfilled after choosing a different career choice. . Seen in July 2022

Challenging: Mother of two told Geist, 47, she finds the experience of developing new Goop products “so powerful”

However, Gwyneth’s fans can look forward to seeing her on stage one day, as she wants to fulfill a promise she made to her actress mother Blythe Danner, 79.

She said, “I once promised my mother before I die, I told her I was going to play a play, so… I’ll keep that promise someday.”

This wasn’t the first time The Politician star shared her thoughts about changing her career.

In December 2020, Gwyneth admitted on SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce show that she decided to turn around after dealing with “rough boss” Harvey Weinstein for most of her career.

She said she lost interest in her acting career at a young age after being catapulted into the limelight and enduring an abusive working relationship with the accused rapist who is now serving 23 years in prison for multiple charges by women in the industry.

Tough: In December 2020, Gwyneth admitted on SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce show that she decided to spin after dealing with ‘rough boss’ Harvey Weinstein for most of her career

“And again, like this wasn’t conscious at the time, but I started to feel, and, you know, frankly, I think some of my, some of the shine of acting was gone, you know, in so “Intense public scrutiny, like a child living up to every break on every head,” she said.

Paltrow appeared in numerous films at a young age, but her breakthrough role in Shakespeare in Love earned her an Academy Award in 1999.

“So when you combine those things with the fact that, you know, to be quite honest, I had a really rough boss for most of my film career at Miramax,” she added.

Bye Harvey: The 48-year-old actress lost interest in her career at a young age after being catapulted into the limelight and into an abusive relationship with the accused rapist who is now serving 23 years in prison for multiple accusations by women in the industry; seen in 1999

Harvey co-founded the large studio with his brother in 1979 and led Miramax until 2005, when he founded his own self-titled group, The Weinstein Company.

Paltrow accused Weinstein of assaulting her in a hotel room and is widely credited with helping Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of The New York Times expose multiple sexual abuse and harassment allegations.

More than 80 women came forward with their #MeToo story of abuse by Harvey, and through an investigation with subsequent rape and abuse allegations, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

She claimed in 2019 that she was just putting acting on the back burner while she focused on her new online venture.

“What I’m saying is that Goop is my full-time passion, and being the founder and CEO of Goop is what I do all day every day, and every once in a while when something is right and it works around my kids and my Goop.” -life, I can join,” she said on the Today show.

“I think I’m just not focused on acting full-time right now.”