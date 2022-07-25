Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she has no regrets over quitting acting

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she doesn’t regret quitting acting after the Oscars reaction.

The 49-year-old won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999 for her performance in Shakespeare In Love, but dropped out of acting to focus on her Goop lifestyle brand after the win was criticized and even Glenn Close said it “wasn’t right.” ‘. ‘

When she appeared on the TOADY show in America, the star said that this moment was a big turning point in her career.

‘It’s a really nice lesson to know who you are and f**k everyone else’: Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she doesn’t regret quitting acting after the Oscars backlash to focus on her lifestyle -brand Goop

Speaking on the NBC morning television show, she explained, “I think it was probably around the time of the Oscar winning where you go from people being a little curious about you or discovering you or rooting for you until it’s all over.” being turned upside down, and people really want to tear you down and have a lot of fun doing it.

She added: “Which is ultimately a very nice lesson to know who you are. Loving the people you love. Be completely honest. And just like everyone else.’

Gwyneth launched her company as a weekly newsletter in 2008 and she has expanded it into a major lifestyle brand – selling clean cosmetics and candles and other brands and has even started a Netflix documentary series.

Her candid interview comes after she invited her eight million followers to her bedroom on Sunday with a racy selfie.

The award-winning actress made a social media post between the sheets to promote a new skincare product.

‘I love sleeping. I love to exfoliate. And I love doing all the work while I’m in bed, which is why I’m excited to introduce our BRAND NEW GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk,” she wrote in her caption.

Good morning: Gwyneth made an Instagram post between the sheets to promote a new Goop skincare product on Sunday Selfie. The Oscar winner turned out to be topless in the spicy snap

Promotion: The businesswoman recorded a long post about the benefits of the new skincare product

The serum, which retails for $98 on the Goop website, claims it also targets “sun damage, dark spots, pores, dullness, and uneven skin tone and texture.”

The actress, who appeared to be topless and wore little more than her glasses in the selfie, claimed that the product simplified her skincare routine and that, after smoothing it overnight, “I woke up with baby soft, glowing, hydrated skin.” . Try it and I promise – you will see results both overnight and over time.’

The Shakespeare in Love star shared some behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram stories from the photo shoot for the product. The Oscar winner wore a white bandeau bikini while being splashed with water and submerged herself in a bathtub, writing, “The team made me take a milk bath and I didn’t hate it.”

Pricey: The Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk is on sale on the Goop website for $98

Selling: The actress claimed, “I wake up with baby soft, glowing, hydrated skin. Try it and I promise – you will see results both overnight and over time”

Goop started in 2008 with a newsletter to the friends and family of the Iron Man actress and has since become a lifestyle empire worth $250 million. Gwyneth has been the CEO of the company since 2016.

In a Sunday Sitdown interview on Today, the mother of two, who shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with her Coldplay ex-husband Chris Martin, said she has stepped back from the camera, allowing her more time with her family, which includes her husband Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018.

“I feel very blessed that I’ve been able to try and pursue this different career and have sort of hours where I can be home and make dinner for them and things like that.”

BTS: The Shakespeare in Love star shared some behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram stories from the photo shoot for the product, writing: ‘The team made me take a milk bath and I didn’t hate it’

The Politician actress posted a clamp of the interview that was not part of the story on social in which presenter Willie Geist asked about her upcoming 50th birthday. The versatile performer replied that she was ‘enthusiastic’ and that she was ‘surprised and delighted that it didn’t scare me…. I feel so good. I’m so glad I’m turning 50. I’m really grateful. So glad I have my health.’

That wasn’t the case when she turned 40 because, she explained, “I think growing up in the… [celebrity] culture, and like everywhere pictures of you and you turn 40, people make such a big deal about it that you think, ‘Oh my god, I’m, you know, over the hill’, and so there’s kind of sadness and letting go.’

She also said she felt like she’d gotten a “software upgrade” and felt much more comfortable with herself. Gwyneth’s fans showed their support with comments like ’50 is still young, it’s the way you think and think about yourself’ and ‘It’s so interesting that men don’t get these questions as they get older. Why should she worry?!’