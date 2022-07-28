Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she closes her GOOP offices for three weeks every year

Gwyneth Paltrow talked about giving her Goop employees three weeks a year at Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Summit, which took place earlier this month.

While performing at the entrepreneurial event, the 49-year-old performer opened up about why she chose to let her employees take a lot of time off their positions.

The Academy Award-winning actress previously founded Goop in 2008 and the company has since become the subject of criticism for promoting alleged pseudoscientific ideals.

Paltrow started her explanation with via People that she was impressed by how, while living in London, she began to admire the European balance between home and work.

“I think one of the things that I’ve really come to admire about Europeans is that they really value a quality of life and time with the people they love and eat and that they’re not on their own, so to speak. Blackberries were at the time, as always,’ she said.

The Shakespeare In Love actress went on to say she tried a similar approach upon her arrival in the United States.

“I would notice some sort of difference between being in New York and back in London. And when I started the company and I was hiring, I always shut down the company for two weeks in August,” she says.

Paltrow then justified her idea, stating that productivity naturally declined in the summer months.

She recalled: “I fought for it and I said, ‘First of all, let’s face it, in August everyone is on vacation or people slow down. People aren’t really going full steam ahead anyway.”‘

The artist noted that the extended time off “offers people the luxury of time with their families and not being afraid of missing out.”

Paltrow went on to say that US companies would benefit greatly from tackling the same process.

“I really wish more US companies would shut down and let everyone rest,” she noted.

When asked how smaller companies can compete with bigger ones, she simply said, “Those f***ers.”

Paltrow founded Goop earlier in 2008 and the brand started out as a newsletter.

The company’s online store was launched a year after its founding in 2011.

Goop’s first standalone storefront opened in 2017 in Brentwood, California.

The following year, another location for the brand was established in New York City.

According to Fortunethe ever-growing company was valued at $250 million in 2018.