Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her one step-parenting regret with husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her biggest regret of being a step-parent to her husband Brad Falchuk’s children in a new interview.

The 50-year-old actress shares 18-year-old daughter Apple and 16-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin and is step-parent to 18-year-old Isabella and 16-year-old Brody. 51-year-old man.

Both Paltrow and Falchuk opened up on Goop podcastwhich was recorded just before her 50th birthday on Tuesday.

Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot in 2018 after dating for four years, and while she had raised her own children, she still had doubts about stepparenting.

‘There’s just no playbook for how to do it. I think there’s such an archetypal evil stepmother, and this ending that it’s going to be this busy thing, so I came into it on sore hooks like, “Oh my god, you can only do the wrong thing,” began she.

She admitted that ‘anxiety’ was her, ‘a regret’, although at one point she found her voice and it ‘changed everything’.

However many years ago I thought, ‘F**k it, these are my kids. I love them. I don’t want to be afraid to discipline them,” Gwyneth shared.

‘If someone asked me for advice on that, I would just say from day one, just really treat them like your child. I just wish I had done it sooner,’ Paltrow said.

Her husband Falchuk insisted she is a ‘spectacular stepmother’ to his children.

‘You have a relationship with them outside of me. They talk to you all the time, they come to you for advice all the time, they trust you,’ Brad said.

She also praised her ex Chris Martin, calling him ‘a great dad’ while joking that he was ‘a lot funnier’ than she is.

‘The great thing is that I don’t have to be their father. I don’t have to provide for the things that their father gives them, Brad added of Gwyneth’s children.

‘He loves them and spends time with them and all that. So all I have to do is just be ‘dad’ when I’m the dad in the house,” he added.

She also spoke about turning 40 ten years ago, adding: ‘When I was 40, I think I really struggled with turning 40.

‘I had a flip-out about physical aging. I went to this dermatologist in London and got like the worst Botox, like I was panicking,” she said.