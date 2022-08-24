Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on feeling ‘less anxiety’ after limiting time on social media

<!–

Gwyneth Paltrow shared an honest account of how limiting her use of social media has positively impacted her mental health over the past month.

After spending some time relaxing in an infrared sauna, the Oscar-winning actress, 49, noted that spending less time online made her less uncomfortable and more present.

“I haven’t been on socials much for a few weeks, that felt pretty good,” the Goop founder revealed to her 8.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday morning.

Less Anxious: Gwyneth Paltrow shared an honest account of how limiting her use of social media has positively impacted her mental state over the past month; seen in October 2021

She continued, “If I’m not on the phone for a week or so, I notice good changes in my mental state, more presence, less anxiety.”

Last week, the mother of two fans gave a glimpse into the hectic daily routine, which begins with a grueling workout with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson before sipping on some celery juice and reading a book.

After going to her sauna, she said in a video on her YouTube channel that she takes a luxurious shower with “clean beauty products” from Goop.

Honest: After spending some time relaxing in an infrared sauna, the Oscar-winning actress, 49, noted that she found herself spending less time online, making her less uncomfortable and more present

The next star for Shakespeare in Love is guest shark on the next season of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank in Season 14. It marks the actress’s first appearance on the show.

Gwyneth founded Goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand, in 2008.

It started as a weekly email newsletter that became a website and e-commerce site.

Fit and Fabulous: Last week, the mom of two gave fans a glimpse into the hectic daily routine, which begins with a grueling workout with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson before sipping on some celery juice and reading a book

Goop also has its own products, a magazine, podcast, wellness tops, and a Netflix documentary.

In a recent interview about TodayThe entrepreneur, who shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with Coldplay’s ex-husband Chris Martin, said stepping down from acting allowed her to spend more time with her family, including husband Brad Falchuk. , whom she married in 2018.

“I feel very blessed that I’ve been able to try and pursue this different career and have some sort of hours where I can be home and make dinner for them and things like that.”