Gwyneth Paltrow poses with lookalike daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, in rare family snap

Gwyneth Paltrow’s fans saw it twice when she posted a rare family photo with her children on Instagram on Sunday as part of a summer photo dump.

The actress, 49, looked chic in a mustard-and-blue dress as she met her lookalike daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, 45.

She looked elegant in a light blue chiffon dress as she held hands with her genteel husband Brad Falchuk, 51, in a sprawling garden.

The Sliding Doors star also met her actress mom Blythe Danner, 79, over some breadsticks and a group of friends for dinner.

Gwyneth put a loving hand on Moses’ shoulder as they stood outside a private jet, with the fencing star in a baggy white shirt and gray trousers.

She wrote in her caption, “Summer 2022, you brought it all relentlessly. Delight, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak. Thank you for your memories, connections and deepening.’

It comes after Gwyneth has stated that she will continue to show off her legs this month after she turns 50.

The Oscar winner admitted there should be “no rules” about when to stop wearing “certain clothes,” while praising women who don’t undergo cosmetic surgery in a lengthy blog post on her website, Goop.

Titled, ‘Is This What (Almost) 50 Looks Like?’ she wrote: ‘I don’t think there are any rules when you stop wearing certain types of clothes at a certain age.

“I recently wore the shortest skirt I’d worn in ten years: it was this old Chanel dress I found in the basement, and it worked. People should wear what they feel good in.’

The Hollywood star also suggested that she doesn’t want to go under the knife like so many of Tinseltown’s big names.

Gwyneth added, “I love seeing women who haven’t touched their faces at all, embrace every inch of their aging.”

Elsewhere, the actress revealed that she has experienced fears surrounding her health and death, adding that she felt emotionally blocked before turning 45, where she decided to “f**k it” and started crying and screaming.

The mother of two shared a lengthy post on her Goop site on Thursday.

Gwyneth also said she is now obsessed with getting blood work done and wonders if her late father knew he was doomed to die in his 50s.

“I feel really great when I turn 50. I am really lucky to have my health (touch wood) and strength in my body.

“I feel that many of the decisions I made when I was in my late 20s, 30s or 40s are now bearing fruit. Aging is a journey to knowing your real self. It’s learning to fully embrace who you really are.’

She also revealed that she thinks about mortality by referring to her late father, who died on October 3, 2002, at the age of 58, while on vacation in Rome, Italy, to celebrate Gwyneth’s 30th birthday.

The screenwriter was diagnosed with oral cancer in 1999 and his death was due to complications from oral cancer and pneumonia.

Gwyneth said, “My parents weren’t too concerned about getting older. I remember 50 was a tough birthday for my dad – he was anxious.

‘I wonder if he had some sort of sixth sense that he would die at fifty; it seemed as if at that moment he felt the finiteness of his life.’