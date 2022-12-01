Gwyneth paltrow looks so in love with Brad Falchuk as she sits down to him in Paris

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gwyneth Paltrow looked smitten as she snapped an Instagram selfie with Brad Falchuk while sightseeing in Paris on Thursday.

The actress, 50, and her husband, 51, all smiled as they looked out over the River Seine in the capital for the snap to which she added a simple red heart emoji.

The mess founder let go of her shoulder-length blonde locks as she wrapped up warmly in a khaki wool coat and white knit sweater.

She flaunted her beauty by putting on minimal makeup while covering half of her face in the shot.

Meanwhile, the television writer — who co-created the musical comedy-drama series Glee with Ryan Murphy — wore a knit gray and black scarf.

Gwyneth revealed in a third moment in her Instagram story that she’s “excited” to attend the Bold Woman Awards in town on Thursday night.

Paris in winter: The actress, 50, and her beau, 51, all smiled as they overlooked the River Seine in the capital for the photo to which she added a simple red heart emoji

She wrote, “Excited to be in Paris tonight to attend the 50th edition of Veuve Clicquot’s bold woman award!”

The Politician actress met Glee co-creator Brad on the set of the popular singing drama in 2014. They married four years later, in 2018.

Two years earlier, the award-winning actress had finalized her divorce from her ex-husband – Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – with whom she shares two children.

Exciting: Gwyneth revealed in a third snap on her Instagram story that she is ‘excited’ to attend the Bold Woman Awards in town on Thursday night

The former couple have two children, a daughter Apple, 18, and a son Moses, 16.

The Oscar-winning actress is stepmother to Brad’s two children from his previous marriage to producer Suzanne Bukinik.

Isabella, 18, and Brody, 16, are the same age as Gwyneth’s children.