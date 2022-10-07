Gwyneth Paltrow launches new £86 sex toy which imitates partner FLICKING you

Her infamous vagina-scented candle made headlines around the world back in 2020, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s bizarre new sex toy is sure to raise eyebrows again.

The A-List actress, 50, has unveiled a new $98 (£86) vibrator on her website Goop, which mimics the sensation of being spanked.

The mother-of-two unveiled ‘The Heartthrob’ vibrator on her lifestyle website Goop earlier this week.

The yellow heart-shaped toy contains a tapper that pulses in and out – designed to mimic a ‘drumming or flicking sensation’.

Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a new $98 (£89) sex toy which mimics the sensation of being spanked. Pictured attending A Dreamy Evening with Goopglow on July 18, 2022

In addition, the wiping silicone product has two motors that allow users to experiment with ‘100 combined’ patterns

Promising customers that they will “fall in love” after the first use, the product’s description reads that it is “soft to the touch”

‘You can take it to your shower, bath or wherever you want (hello, travel lock). And you will never get bored of each other.’

Since Goop launched in 2008, Gwyneth has raised eyebrows for her range of raunchy items – including her controversial vagina jade egg, self-heating vibrator and intimate steam kit.

The yellow heart-shaped silicone toy has a tapper that pulses in and out and two motors that provide 100 different combined patterns.

The website describes how the vibrator can be taken with you in the shower, bathtub or when traveling abroad

Two years ago Iron Man started selling candles on her website cheekily called ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’.

According to the product’s description: ‘This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP – the two were working on a fragrance and she exclaimed, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina” – but evolved into a fun, beautiful, sexy and beautiful unexpected fragrance.

(It turned out to be perfect as a candle – we did a test run on an In goop Health and it sold out within hours.)

‘It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedarwood, combined with damask rose and ambrette seed, which brings to mind fantasy, seduction and a sophisticated warmth.’

In 2018, the actress was forced to pay $145,000 [£125,000] to the California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force after it was determined that she had made false claims about her vagina jade eggs.

Gwyneth attends the goop lab Special Screening in Los Angeles, California on January 21, 2020

Goop announced that the Jade and Rose Quartz eggs – sold on its website for $66 (£58) and $55 (£50) respectively – could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse and increase bladder control when inserted into a woman’s vagina and stayed there for hours.

According to Goop, the inner judge Flower Essence Blend – a $22 (£19) blend of flower extracts – could help prevent depression if consumed or added to bath water.

Goop was also barred from making any claims about the health benefits of its products “without possessing competent and reliable scientific evidence” and from manufacturing or selling falsely advertised medical devices.

Last month, the actress celebrated her 50th birthday by posing for a series of portraits in nothing but gold paint in a modern homage to the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger.

Both Paltrow and her lifestyle brand shared the stunning photos on Instagram on her birthday in honor of her embarking on the next decade of her life.

“All I know is they’re painting me gold and I’m going to be naked,” Paltrow said sexy birthday shoot.