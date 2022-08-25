Gwyneth Paltrow is seen handing over car keys to her son Moses, 16, to drive in The Hamptons

Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted running some errands in The Hamptons with her teenage son Moses earlier Thursday afternoon.

The Shakespeare In Love star, 49, was seen smiling nervously as she handed over her car keys to let her 16-year-old son drive.

The actress shares her son with her ex-husband Chris Martin, best known as a singer, pianist, rhythm guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Coldplay.

Fun outing: Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, was spotted handing over her car keys to let her son Moses, 16, drive in The Hamptons

The Iron Man star kept her looking simple and casual for her afternoon outing with her son.

She wore a chic black skirt that fell over her knees to her ankles. The mother of two wore a plain white tank top at the waist of the skirt.

To stay comfortable as she sauntered through the star-studded summer destination, Gwyneth slipped into a pair of black strappy flat sandals.

Enjoying the summer: The talented actress made sure she looked comfortable and casual for her day out

The star was running a bit of errands during her outing in town and was spotted carrying a black Optyx bag. The store is known for selling luxury eyewear.

To accentuate her summer look, the Oscar-winning actress added a long necklace with a round gold pendant.

She made sure to wear black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the hot sun. Gwyneth also had regular glasses hooked to the front of her tank top in case she needed them.

Her son also kept his looks simple and wore classic blue jeans along with a blue polo shirt. He had an excited smile on his face as his mother put the car keys in his hand.

Responsibility: The actress’s son seemed overjoyed to take the wheel and drive around The Hamptons on Thursday.

Busy: Gwyneth has been busy and on the road to focus on her own business and business called Goop while raising her two children; seen last month in July in Maryland

Gwyneth was previously married to singer Chris Martin. The two tied the knot in 2003 until they split in 2014. They finally finalized their divorce in 2016.

Two years later, the actress again said “I do” to producer Brad Falchuk. The duo started dating in 2014 but first crossed paths on the set of Glee in 2010.

After getting engaged in 2018, the two lovebirds held a wedding ceremony in The Hamptons later that year.

Paltrow and Martin’s eldest child, Apple, recently made headlines after police shut down a party at her mother’s home in Hamptons earlier this month.

Previous marriage: The Iron Man actress was married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin from 2003 until their divorce in 2016; Gwyneth pictured with their son, Moses, and Chris

Mother and daughter: Apple, the star’s daughter, had a party shut down by police earlier this month in August due to a rowdy party she threw at her mother’s home in Hamptons

A source explained to page six, “Apple invited too many friends to her mother’s house and it got out of hand.”

“They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that several neighbors were furious and called the police, who stopped the party,” the insider added.

Despite the recent situation, all seems to be going well with Gwyneth appearing to be in good spirits. The entrepreneur has focused on her business, Goop, a lifestyle company she founded in 2008.

She has taken a short break from acting to focus on the success of her business, with the series’ final lead project, The Politician, in 2020.

Supporters: Both Gwyneth and her ex-husband Chris seem on good terms to co-parent their two children