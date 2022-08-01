Gwyneth Paltrow exfoliates in white bikini as she shares her luxurious skin routine

She has made well-being a top priority.

And Gwyneth Paltrow brought fans to her luxurious home spa routine.

The actress, 49, shared a video of her step-by-step process as she relaxed in her home sauna and steam room in Montecito, California.

Blessed Gwyneth kicked off the video wearing a white bathrobe as she talked about her home sauna, steam room and cold dip.

“Welcome to our spa,” a beaming Gwyneth began. “We have a nice little sauna, and there’s steam, there’s a cold dip, Brad is an obsessive cold sucker, we love a good sauna, a good schvitz,” she said of herself and her husband, Brad Falchuk.

With her Goop products, Gwyneth showed how she rejuvenates herself at home.

“Before I break a sweat, I always like to use this G. Tox Ultimate Dry Brush. It’s a great exfoliant. I always brush towards the heart to stimulate blood flow,” she explains.

She wore a white bikini as she sat in her tiled spa, wiping dead skin off her body in an upward motion.

“It just kind of wakes you up, it’s tingly and invigorating. It’s just one of my favorite wellness rituals to do before I sweat or exercise or take a hot shower,” she explains.

Then she treated her silky blonde hair.

“My hair is colored and it gets a lot of wear and tear, and I really wanted to create something that is active and that would help strengthen the hair.

‘The GoopGlow Restore and Shine Hair Serum, it just makes my hair very manageable and soft and shiny. I like to apply this on dry hair. Really work it in from root to tip. It smells really delicious. I leave it on for at least 20 minutes. You can even sleep with it overnight if you want.’

Then she showed off one of her favorite Goop products – the Martini Emotional Detox Bath Soap, which she loves to soak in every day.

Gwyneth revealed that the product’s name was partly inspired by her Hollywood career.

With her hair now slicked back in a tight bun, Gwyneth broke off the product while standing in front of the camera in her white robe.

‘This is the Martini, we call it the Emotional Detox Bath. This is one of my absolute favorite products we make. I bathe in this every night and we called it the martini for two reasons; one, the martini, but also when you’re making a movie, the martini is what they call the very last shot of the day,” she explained.

‘I developed this with a wonderful acupuncturist whose is a very good friend of mine and incredibly skilled in the art of essential oils, and I put it in really warm water and let it soak for at least 20 minutes at the end of each day and it smells so beautiful and has these wonderful Himalayan salts and all these amazing essential oils. It smells wonderful, it has frankincense and myrrh and it’s very special.’

Then Gwyneth tossed the cloak back again to lather her skin with her Goop body butter.

“GoopGenes Repair Body Butter,” she then said, rubbing the cream on her legs. “This is actually the best kind of red carpet skin secret I know. It’s super, super rich and ultra moisturizing. It is firming, just like the rest of the Goop Genes collection. Just massage it a bit into your skin and it will give you an incredible glow.”

The last step in her routine was to wash her hair. Gwyneth described the shampoo as she rinsed off in the shower.

‘This is our Himalayan Salt Scrub Shampoo. It’s an incredible product. This keeps your hair really soft and shiny and bouncy and really full. You really only need a small scoop. This lasts forever, so it’s an incredible value too.

“It has this wonderful pillow like texture where you can also feel the salt in here and that’s really what is going to deep clean the scalp and give your scalp this nice fresh feeling, but also the shampoo itself, it’s incredibly foamy and luxurious when you it uses .’

The Shakespeare In Love actress discussed her wellness routines over the years when she posted the spa video to her Instagram account.

“When I was younger, I didn’t have any kind of routine (except my morning coffee and Camel Lights. But when I was about 25, I started a pretty serious, six-morning a week Ashtanga yoga practice that completely changed the way I do.” organized my day and the way I looked at myself,” she captioned the post.

“Routines are powerful, and they don’t all require a massive amount of self-discipline, but they can be a signal to yourself that you’re important. Routines continue to help me make meaningful shifts in the way I live, and my relatively new ‘spa’ routine, which includes dry brushing and cold therapy, I’ve been doing for a while now (cold showers work for this).’