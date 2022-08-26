Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson look cool and comfortable as they cross paths in the Hamptons

<!–

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson looked cool and comfortable when they crossed paths in the Hamptons on Thursday.

The founder of Goop, 49, showed off her toned arms and taut abs in a white tank top paired with a tiered navy blue A-line skirt.

The Oscar winner’s blonde hair was styled in loose layers and she wore dark sunglasses and sandals.

Kate, 43, looked very rock’n’roll as she sported a leggy display in a pair of jeans, a blue Aviator Nation t-shirt and brown sandals.

Her blonde locks were styled straight with dark roots and she appeared to be makeup free.

The two stars have a lot in common.

Both grew up in show business families.

Gwyneth’s mother is actress Blythe Danner, 79. She won the Tony Award for her performance in Butterflies are Free, in 1970.

Kate’s mother, Goldie Hawn, 76, starred in the film version of the play and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role.

Both Kate and Gwyneth followed their parents into show business, with Gwyneth winning the Academy Award in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love.

Kate received an Oscar nomination the following year for her role as a groupie in Almost Famous

Since then, both have continued to start their own families and businesses.

The Bride Wars star co-founded activewear company Fabletics, most recently launching King St. Vodka in 2019 and InBloom, a plant-based supplement company in 2020.

She also hosts the Sibling Revelry podcast with her older brother, Oliver, 45.

In addition to her Goop lifestyle brand, Gwyneth also hosts her own Goop podcast, where she interviews experts and celebrities.