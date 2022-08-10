Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin visit the actress’s Goop store in New York City

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin was the spitting image of her famous mother as they ventured into New York City on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner looked youthful and relaxed in a striking white tunic-style top when she and her 18-year-old daughter stopped by the Goop store in Manhattan.

The item had an opaque front with more translucent material covering her sides, which complemented her white sneakers.

Mother and Daughter Resemblance: Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, and her daughter Apple Martin, 18, looked like they were twins when they visited the Goop store in Manhattan on Tuesday

Gwyneth completed her outfit with blue socks and baggy beige shorts that hit her ankles.

She was carrying a canvas tote bag and carried a small red bag that hung over her torso.

The Shakespeare In Love actress’ blonde hair was parted in the middle and tied back in a tousled bun, while she shielded the blazing sun with thick black sunglasses.

Apple chose to keep cool with a ruched white sundress with a crinkled top and chunky halter straps.

Take it easy: Gwyneth wore a white tunic with baggy beige shorts and white sneakers

Matching: Apple was summer ready in a crinkly white sundress with a crinkle top and chunky halter straps

The famous daughter, who Gwyneth shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, topped off her outfit with black sandals and wore her golden blonde locks tied in a low-slung ponytail.

The actress and lifestyle guru appeared to be actively overseeing her Goop business when they stopped by one of the physical locations.

The day before, Gwyneth tried to promote her expensive Goop items with a revealing Instagram video of herself showering with the Healthy Hair Starter Kit, which currently sells for $77 on the brand’s website, which is discounted from the original price of $110.

The two-step product contains a serum that is rubbed in before washing, followed by a salt scrub.

Washing dishes: The day before, Gwyneth tried to promote her expensive Goop items with a revealing Instagram video of herself taking a shower with the Healthy Hair Starter Kit

Family: Gwyneth shares Apple and her son Moses (16) with her ex-husband Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplaym; seen together in 2014

New Man: In 2014, the actress began dating American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk, whom she met when she guest-starred on his 2010 series Glee. They married in 2018

Gwyneth shares Apple and her son Moses, 16, with her ex-husband Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay.

The couple started dating in 2002 and got married the following year. In 2014, she announced that they were breaking up and entering into a “conscious disconnection.”

Since then, the two have managed to bring their teenage years together peacefully, and the two have remained a fixture in each other’s lives.

Also in 2014, the Royal Tenenbaums star began dating American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk, whom she met when she guest-starred on his 2010 series Glee.

The lovebirds married in the Hamptons in 2018.

Inspired: After her Big Apple outing with her daughter Apple, Gwyneth returned to social media to pay tribute to late pop icon and actress Olivia Newton-John

After her Big Apple outing with her daughter Apple, Gwyneth returned to social media to pay tribute to the late pop icon and actress Olivia Newton-John.

She posted a sweet photo of herself smiling in front of the Grease star, who beamed while wearing a sheer alligator-print blouse.

“Olivia Newton John, I hope you know what you meant to us. You were a huge inspiration in many ways. I think you made me believe We Are Magic .️ [sic]Gwyneth wrote affectionately with the photo.

Newton-John died Monday at her home in Santa Ynez, California, at age 73, after a years-long battle with breast cancer, which had spread to her bones following her most recent recurrence in 2017.