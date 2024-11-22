Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, gives back story to THAT kissing scene with daughter Apple’s crush Timothée Chalamet, 28

Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t help but kiss and tell while talking about the photos of her and Timothée Chalamet kissing, taken last month, that went viral.

While appearing on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar winner, 52, reflected on kissing the actor, 28, on the set of his movie Marty Supreme.

During the scene, the Wonka star was seen pushing the Goop founder into a wall before things got ugly between them.

“You’re trying to have this scene, and it’s a private moment, and there are paparazzi,” he recalled after footage taken while filming made headlines around the world.

The mother of two also noted that her children Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin, and husband Brad Falchuk encouraged her to take on the role.

Additionally, she said her brother, Jake Paltrow, pushed her to meet with the film’s director, Josh Safdie.

“I haven’t done many movies lately and I’ve been focusing on my business, on Goop,” he explained. “And then this movie came out and my brother, who’s a filmmaker, said, ‘This is a great director. “You should meet him.”

In the end, Gwyneth said that “when Apple found out that Timothée Chalamet was in this… that sealed the deal.”

Despite still having influence over the roles her mother takes on, the actress joked that Apple and her little brother ‘abandoned’ her to go to college.

“They’re happy and great, which is just what you want.” But it’s very lonely,” Gwyneth admitted.

Paltrow and Chalamet star in the upcoming film inspired by the life of Marty Reisman and the world of professional ping-pong players.

The actress’s return to the big screen after a five-year hiatus was inspired by her daughter Apple, 20, who is crushing on Chalamet.

“Gwyneth signed on to co-star with Timothee in Marty Supreme thanks to her daughter, who has had a crush on the Dune star for years,” a source told DailyMail.com exclusively in October.

Despite not having any “great desire” to act, Paltrow was reportedly “convinced” to say yes to the offer after her daughter Apple learned that Chalamet not only produces, but also plays the lead role.

The Oscar winner, 52, pictured with her daughter Apple, who reportedly pressured her mother to take on the role alongside her long-time crush.

“As soon as Gwyneth told Apple that Timothee is not only a producer but also a lead actor, she begged her mother to agree.”

“After reading it and loving it, even though she had no great desire to act at the moment, Apple convinced her and she intends to be on set as much as possible.”

Plot details are still under wraps, but the film, produced by A24, will be a “fictional original, rather than a biopic,” according to Deadline, with Chalamet’s character inspired by Reisman, one of the tennis players. most notable American tabletops of all. time.

The native New Yorker, known as ‘The Needle,’ won more than 22 major table tennis titles between 1946 and 2002 after learning the sport as a child on the Lower East Side and chasing money during his early years.

He and his doubles partner, Douglas Cartland, later became the opening act for the Harlem Globetrotters, performing a table tennis comedy routine with frying pans.

His autobiography, The Money Player, The Confessions of America’s Greatest Table Tennis Player and Hustler, was published in 1974.

Reisman, who once described his career as “a fun way to spend life,” died in 2012, at the age of 82.

The next film directed by Safdie.

Safdie is best known for the thrillers Uncut Gems (2019), starring Adam Sandler as a New York jeweler, and Good Time (2017).

Other cast members include Fran Drescher, Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary, Odessa A’zion and Tyler, the Creator.

Paltrow recently starred in Netflix’s The Politician and lent her voice to 2022’s She Said and an episode of 2023’s American Horror Stories.

But her last big screen appearance was in Marvel’s 2019 superhero adventure, Avengers: Endgame, in which she reprized her role as Pepper Potts, Iron Man’s love interest.

The actress, who is married to producer Brad Falchuk, scaled back her “incredible acting career” to focus on goop, the wellness brand she launched in 2008 and grew into an estimated $250 million business.

Last year he said he would “consider” potentially returning to the screen.

“Now I’m happy with what I’m doing at Goop, but I never say never,” he said at a panel at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

‘I don’t know what the future holds for me. “If I’m not busy running Goop, and if one of my best friends tells me to come and do that with us, I might consider it.”

Paltrow, the daughter of director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, was cast by her godfather Steven Spielberg in 1991’s Hook, four years before her breakthrough role in 1995’s Se7en.

He won an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love and became a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as enjoying roles in The Talented Mr. Ripley, Se7en, Shallow Hal, Contagion and Sliding Doors, among others.

Chalamet, who is dating lipkit mogul Kylie, is currently enjoying a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom and a growing collection of Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for films including Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy and Wonka.

The actor, who was catapulted thanks to his role in the sci-fi blockbuster Dune, will play Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown.