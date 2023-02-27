Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, reveals she suffers from dry skin and has to use OIL to hydrate her face

Gwyneth Paltrow shared in a new video on Instagram how she keeps her skin moisturized with oil during the cold months.

The Iron Man actress looked fresh in the video with her blonde hair pulled back from her face and minimal makeup on.

The viewer – who wrote an essay about turning 50 – wore a cozy gray cardigan as she talked about the Goop Genes products she uses for her face.

“My skin tends to get really dehydrated and I apply facial oil and our moisturizer all the time,” said the Oscar winner. “I think everyone knows by now how in love I am with our facial oil, I use it several times a day.”

Goop’s founder, 50, added that it’s a “nourishing” product. “It contains a natural alternative to retinol and nine powerful nourishing oils that really create this unique texture and give you this youth-boosting result. It makes your skin firm, it smoothes wrinkles, it’s the best.”

She also shared how she likes to spend the winter: ‘I love a good staycation in the winter. Stay in front of the fire and cook and read and time to hibernate. Time to be home and be cozy.’

But at the same time, she also has a sporty, adventurous side.

‘We do like a ski trip. We try to free up a few days every year. I grew up skiing with my family, so it’s something I’ve tried to continue with my own kids,” the mother told Apple and Moses.

And the Oscar winner admitted that her husband Brad Falchuk rips up the slopes more than she does.

Brad is a better skier. He does like trees and bumps and all that sort of thing, I’m too old for that at the moment,” she said.

She held up a little white bag and said, “This is my whole winter skin routine in a little bag.”

Speaking of Goop’s eye patches, the Shakespeare in Love star explained, “These are critical for winter skin, eyes, your crow’s feet become more pronounced… these eye masks are super powerful… they really change the way your eyes look like.’

She went on to share about other products in the Goop Genes line and how she finds them helpful for keeping winter’s dry skin at bay.

And then she praised the virtues of Good Genes’ Nourishing Repair Body Butter.

‘This cream – I couldn’t live without it. People honestly tell me “Your legs look so good” all the time, I swear, this is why. The way the light hits your legs is incredible: if you have an event to go to and you’re going to show off your legs, this is it. It’s rich, it’s hydrating and it’s ultra, ultra nourishing. It just gives you this beautiful, hydrated glow, and it’s amazing.”

She went on to talk about her brand’s Fix and Restore Balm.

“This is the 911 emergency balm. It is really rich and concentrated and solves all your problems – from head to toe. Not to exaggerate, but it’s true. It helps restore the skin barrier in just 30 minutes.

“I love it on my lips, like when they’re really chapped, cuticles, elbows — really anywhere you need an extra dose of intense, concentrated moisture, and it helps it stay in your skin for up to 48 hours.” ‘

And finally, the Sliding Doors actress discussed winter lip care.

“Our new lip balm trio follows our first lip balm trio, which was so popular. We had to make some new colors, which I’m really excited about. It’s a clean lip balm with this super moisturizing formula, really cushiony and nourishing.

‘Peony is a very pretty soft pink – you can also apply it on your cheeks for a little extra color. My favorite for nighttime is Tomato — this is me going out of my comfort zone and wearing a bright lip, and I love it. The clear balm is the one I have in every pocket, every purse, in my car. In fact, I need lip balm every two minutes.”

