Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, is fit in a tank top with husband Brad Falchuk, 51

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk appeared to be having a serious conversation after a jog in The Hamptons on Long Island on Monday.

The Oscar winner – who turns 50 in a month – was makeup-free with her hair pulled back while showing off her tight arms in a tank top and sculpted legs in black shorts.

Her husband Brad was just as fit as he also wore a white tank top and shorts for the sweat session.

The founder of GOOP looked chic even in her simple workout clothes. She wore a 1940-1971 Nashville white T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up to look like a tank top.

The mother of two added a pair of very matched shirt shorts and sneakers.

Brad, 51, wore all white for his workout routine, wearing a V-neck t-shirt, white knee-length shorts and sneakers.

The TV manager followed his wife’s lead and rolled up his sleeves and showed his muscular arms.

Gwyneth is going to showcase her GOOP business acumen as a guest shark on the hit ABC competition show Shark Tank.

The show is set to return to the air on September 23 with a live broadcast.

The brand expert has seen her lifestyle brand grow from a newsletter offering advice for family and friends into a successful multi-million dollar business.

Products range from high-end clothing, including a pleated shirt dress designed by Victoria Beckham, which retails for $1290.

Goop.com supplies various sex toys, supplements and even vaginal fragrance products including candles, air freshener and perfume roller.

The company suffered major losses during the pandemic.

In an interview in December 2021 with Peopleadmitted the CEO: “It has been a difficult year to run a business, but it has also been an enlightening year and many lessons have been learned.

“What has crystallized for me is how tumultuous is just a part of life. We tend to say, “Why are things so hard?”

“But amazing and happy and wonderful things also happen. There is so much room for growth. To be human is to live in this messy gray area – and it’s beautiful.’