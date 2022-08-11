Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, has fun with her mini-me daughter Apple, 18 years old

<!–

Gwyneth Paltrow took her daughter Apple Martin to New York City for 48 hours.

The GOOP founder documented the holiday on her Instagram Stories this week, much to the delight of her more than 8 million followers.

The two seemed to be having the time of their lives as they dined at high-end restaurants such as Via Carota (where they enjoyed a $18 plate of zucchini fries), Fat Choy and The Grill NY and shopped at the John Derian Company home store.

The Oscar-winning actress, 49, proved the saying ‘the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’ when she and her daughter, 18, stopped by the Goop store in Manhattan.

Gwyneth looked youthful and relaxed in a striking white tunic style top, with an opaque front with more sheer material covering her sides.

Brad Pitt’s ex completed her outfit with white sneakers, blue socks and wide beige shorts that reached past her ankles.

She was carrying a canvas tote bag and carried a small red bag that hung over her torso.

The Shakespeare In Love star’s blond hair was parted in the middle and tied back in a tousled bun, while she shielded the blazing sun with thick black sunglasses.

Apple chose to keep cool with a ruched white sundress with a crinkled top and chunky halter straps.

Apple, who shares Gwyneth with ex-husband Chris Martin, topped off her outfit with black sandals.

And she wore her golden blonde locks tied in a low-slung ponytail.

The actress and lifestyle guru appeared to be actively overseeing her Goop business when they stopped by one of the physical locations.

Gwyneth shares Apple and her son Moses, 16, with her ex-husband Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay.

The couple started dating in 2002 and got married the following year. In 2014, she announced that they were breaking up and entering into a “conscious disconnection.”

Since then, the two have managed to peacefully raise their teenage years together, and the two have remained a fixture in each other’s lives.

Also in 2014, the Royal Tenenbaums star began dating American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk, whom she met when she guest-starred on his 2010 series Glee.

The lovebirds got married in the Hamptons in 2018.

Family: Gwyneth shares Apple and her son Moses (16) with her ex-husband Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay; seen together in 2014