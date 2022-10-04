Gwen Stefani shows off her luxurious birthday gifts and cake as she celebrates turning 53

Ditching the Monday blues by celebrating her 53rd birthday, Gwen Stefani shared an assortment of clips on Instagram that captured some memorable moments.

The Voice jury excitedly displayed a few gifts she’d received, including a mini Balenciaga bag that she said belonged to “my boys.”

Her husband and singer, Blake Shelton, paid tribute to his wife on his own Instagram page, wishing her a “Happy Birthday” and saying, “I love you so much!!!!”

One short film showed Gwen holding a yellow Balenciaga mini bag, happily explaining to the camera that “my boys got this for me.”

The beauty could possibly refer to her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14 and Apollo, 8, who she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Blake may also have helped with the special gift. ‘It is so cute!’ she added before the video ended.

The It’s My Life singer wore a warm flannel shirt over a plain white T-shirt.

Her blond hair was pulled back in a tight ponytail, while her bangs bordered the side of her face.

To accessorize her ensemble for the day, Gwen added an assortment of gold necklaces. In another clip, she was seen in stylish checkered pants.

Gwen also let fans take a quick look at a stylish Gucci briefcase she got from a close friend of hers.

The beauty sat on a black and white zebra patterned rug while her adorable dog, Betty, circled the luxurious bag.

“Did you see Shelli bought me a Gucci bag?” The Judge was heard asking her furry companion.

At one point, her friendly dog ​​started hilariously climbing on Gwen while she was filming the clip.

The Hollaback Girl singer had a quick look at the delicious birthday cake she got.

The round cake was covered in different shades of pink icing and the words, Happy Birthday Gwen, were neatly written on the top in a brown colored icing.

In addition to receiving special presets to help her celebrate turning 53, her husband Blake also shared a birthday post on his Instagram earlier Monday.

He uploaded an adorable photo of himself holding Gwen’s hands as they looked at each other lovingly.

In the caption, he typed, “Congratulations to my beautiful wife,” while adding, “I love you so very much!!!!”

Aside from birthday celebrations, Gwen can be seen in the final season of The Voice as a judge and coach, alongside Blake.

She has also worked behind the scenes for her makeup brand called GXVE Beauty, which launched in March earlier this year.

on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gwen explained that makeup has always been a passion of hers.

“Before music, it was make-up.” The star added that before she was famous, “I was a makeup artist at the mall.”