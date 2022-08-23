Gwen Stefani shows off flawless complexion in glamorous backstage selfie: ‘Daydreamy’

Gwen Stefani showed off her flawless complexion with a glamorous selfie she posted on Instagram on Monday.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter showed off her tanned skin and glossy lips.

She let her platinum blonde hair fall straight to her side. It had been polished up, front left.

The Hollaback Girl star wore several chunky gold and diamond necklaces around her neck, and her arms showed on her tiny white tank top.

Gwen’s long, dark lashes accentuated her large brown eyes, which caught and held the light from the dressing room.

She captioned the messages, “daydreamy” [cloud emoji]’ before tagging her own beauty company.

Stefani posted her glamorous selfie the day after wishing her son Zuma a happy 14th birthday.

The Fullerton resident shared some adorable photos of her second-born child on social media.

‘happy 14th day ZUMA!! we love you!! gx,” Stefani, 52, gushed alongside a series of snaps of her son as a baby and as a teenager, along with a look at his unique birthday cake.

In the cover photo, Zuma stood up as a baby in a dark blue denim hat, staring straight into the camera.

She also shared a photo of a magazine cover that mentioned Zuma’s birth on August 21, 2008.

The mother-of-three also posted a more recent photo of herself crouching to kiss her second son while he beamed a wide beaming smile while wearing a baseball cap and oversized glasses.

The last image of the post shows Zuma’s birthday cake, which is stacked with an assortment of candies, including M&M’s, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, candy; there are even a few donuts.

Along with Zuma, Stefani is also the proud mother of sons Kingston, 16, and Apollo, eight, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The 56-year-old Bush singer and guitarist also took to his Instagram page to wish his middle son a happy birthday in the form of a sweet message.

‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA – my dearest boy, you are the radiance of my sun. I love everything about you. A magical boy indeed. layers upon layers. so glad you’re mine. you even dropped me in like baseball,” he captioned a photo of Zuma smiling for the camera with his blond locks falling around the frame of his face.

‘YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD. and you can take life from a ball flying at 80mph. you are great. we’re going to celebrate hard because that’s how we roll. @zuma_rossdale21 @zumarossdale007,” the proud dad ended, along with a red heart emoji.