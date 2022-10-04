Gwen Stefani shocks fans over turning 53 because she still looks so young

Gwen Stefani’s fans went wild this week when they learned that she had just turned 53.

Several followers took to social media to express their shock as she resembles in every way the Hollaback girl who hit the scene with No Doubt in 1995.

“Gwen Stefani is either timeless or freeze-dried,” one fan wrote on social media. And another person said, “Please let me live to be Gwen Stefani.”

Another fan said: ‘Gwen Stefani looks timeless. She looks the same since Hollaback Girl. Work it.’

A third wrote: ‘I wish I had Gwen stefani’s genetics #ageless.’

In the past, the singer has shared her secret to achieve what seems to be eternal youth.

While driving with James Corden in 2016 for his Carpool Karaoke, The Voice judges opened up about why she doesn’t seem to age.

This comes after the Late Late Show host compared her to Benjamin Button from the 2008 Brad Pitt film The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button in which his character deteriorates.

Anyone looking for the star to reveal a special treatment or product will be disappointed.

Gwen attributes her timelessness to “falling in love” after her life was “blown up” and the rejuvenation that came from writing a record about it.

“So that’s the facelift,” she said to Corden in the car. ‘I write music about happiness and truth.’

In addition to the cosmetic effects of falling in love and writing music, in an interview with her beauty routine, Gwen got to work with Forbes earlier this year.

She attributes the tide of the times by keeping it simple, being consistent and having discipline.

“I’ve always kept my skincare pretty simple and minimal,” said the style icon. “My morning routine usually includes a prayer, brushing my teeth and moisturizing. Every now and then I do a facial massage to reduce puffiness.’

The Hey Baby singer is vigilant that she never sleeps in her makeup.

“Before bedtime,” she told Forbes, “I always take off my makeup and apply moisturizer.”

Another golden rule that the hitmaker hugs keeps her skin hydrated.

“The one skincare rule I love, especially now that I’m older, is hydration. I love making my skin look super dewy as opposed to matte, too dry and powdered.”

Gwen went on to name one of her favorite skin care products. ‘I like to use the GXVE All Time Prime Facial Oil because it really gives you that smooth, radiant youthful look.” GXVE happens to be the mogul’s own beauty line, and according to the brand’s website, the founder’s favorite face oil retails for $48 bucks.

“Everyone has days when your skin isn’t looking its best,” Stefani said, leading up to discussing the importance of adapting your skincare regime to the day ahead. “It really depends on what I have to do that day that determines how I deal with it.”

Stefani also emphasized the importance of protecting your skin from the sun. “I would tell my younger self to stay out of the sun and wear sunscreen,” she said, describing her teenage years working as a lifeguard in Orange County, California. No doubt the sun did hardly any damage back then, as Gwen’s skin remains flawless.