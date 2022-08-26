Gwen Stefani shares glam shots in full makeup while promoting season 22 of The Voice on social media

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gwen Stefani shared glamor photos on social media on Thursday as she promoted the upcoming season of The Voice on NBC.

The 52-year-old singer wore full eye makeup with thick lashes and sported pink lipstick and rosy cheeks in a few photos posted to Instagram.

She wrote in the caption for her approximately 14.4 million followers: “pressing for @nbcthevoice is almost as much fun as shooting the show, can’t wait to share this season’s surprises with the season 22 premieres on Sept 19!’

Glam look: Gwen Stefani shared glamor photos on social media on Thursday as she promoted the upcoming season of The Voice on NBC

Gwen in the photos had her long blonde hair down and adorned with chain link earrings and necklaces.

She wore a brightly colored spaghetti strap top.

Gwen returns as a coach on the NBC singing competition show for season 22 after last coaching in season 19.

She will be joined by her husband Blake Shelton, 46, John Legend, 43, and new coach Camila Cabello, 25.

Social media: The 52-year-old singer wore full eye makeup with thick lashes and sported pink lipstick and rosy cheeks in a few photos posted to Instagram

It will be Gwen’s sixth season on The Voice, while Blake has been a fixture in the red chair since the series premiered in April 2011.

A member of Blake’s team has won the show eight times in its 21 seasons.

Gwen was the winning coach of her final season with Carter Rubin, 16, who was named The Voice winner in December 2020.

Coming Soon: The Voice host Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen and Blake Shelton will be featured in a promo for Season 22 of The Voice, which premieres September 19

The Voice host Carson Daly, 49, also returns for season 22 on NBC.

Gwen and Blake were married on July 3, 2021 at the country singer’s ranch in Oklahoma.

They have collaborated on numerous songs since they became a couple.