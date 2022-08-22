Gwen Stefani gushes over son Zuma on his 14th birthday

Gwen Stefani is a proud mommy.

The Hollaback Girl celebrated her son Zuma Nesta Rock’s 14th birthday on Sunday by sharing some adorable photos of her second-born child on Instagram.

‘happy 14th day ZUMA!! we love you!! gx,” Stefani, 52, gushed alongside a series of snaps of her son as a baby and as a teenager, along with a look at his unique birthday cake.

Proud mum: Gwen Stefani, 52, took to her Instagram page to wish her second born son, Zuma Rossdale, a happy 14th birthday on Sunday

The cover photo shows Zuma as a baby in a dark blue denim hat staring straight into the camera with her big blue eyes out front and center.

She also shared a photo of a magazine cover that featured Zuma’s birth on August 21, 2008.

The mother-of-three also posted a more recent photo of herself crouching to give her second son a kiss while sporting a bug smile while wearing a baseball cap and large glasses.

The last image of the post shows Zuma’s birthday cake, which is stacked with an assortment of candies, including M&M’s, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, candy; there are even a few donuts.

Throwback: The Hollaback Girl expressed her love for ‘ZUMA’ on his birthday in a series of photos that started with a throwback shot of her boy as a baby

Yummy: Zuma also got to enjoy a unique birthday cake stacked with an assortment of candies, including M&Ms, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, various candies, and even a few donuts

Family Fun: Along with Zuma, Stefani is also the proud mother of sons Kingston (left), 16, and Apollo (center), eight; the boys are pictured with their stepfather Blake Shelton

Along with Zuma, Stefani is also the proud mother of sons Kingston, 16, and Apollo, eight, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The Bush singer and guitarist, 56, also took to his Instagram page to wish his middle son a happy birthday, which came in the form of a sweet message.

‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA – my dearest boy, you are the radiance of my sun. I love everything about you. A magical boy indeed. layers upon layers. so glad you’re mine. you even dropped me in like baseball,” he captioned a photo of Zuma smiling for the camera with his blond locks falling around the frame of his face.

‘YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD. and you can take life from a ball flying at 80mph. you are great. we’re going to celebrate hard because that’s how we roll. @zuma_rossdale21 @zumarossdale007,” the proud dad ended, along with a red heart emoji.

Proud Dad: Gavin Rossdale, 56, shared a heartfelt tribute to his middle son, calling him ‘the shine of my sun’ and indeed a ‘magic boy’

A Father’s Love: The Bush singer and guitarist also shared a series of Zuma snaps he’s taken over the years to his Instagram Stories

The Everything Zen rocker also shared a series of photos taken of Zuma over the years on his Instagram Stories, some of which showed the Bush frontman with his boy.

Rossdale first met Stefani while their bands were touring together in 1995. They eventually married in 2002 and had their three boys between 2006 and 2014.

The No Doubt singer would eventually file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, which was finalized in May 2016.

The British-born singer-songwriter also has a 33-year-old daughter Daisy, whom he welcomed in 1989 with former partner Pearl Lowe.

Family Rossdale: The Bush frontman posed with all four of his children in an Instagram post on July 19; depicted his son Apollo, daughter Daisy, from a previous relationship, and sons Zuma and Kingston