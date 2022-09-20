Gwen Stefani cuts a fashionable figure in pink dress and tights in promotional photos from The Voice

Gwen Stefani looked fashionable in promotional photos from The Voice set she posted on Monday.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter wore a pink dress with a floral pattern.

She added bright pink tights that matched her high platform heels perfectly.

All pink: Gwen Stefani looked fashionable in promotional photos from The Voice set that she posted on Monday

The Hollaback Girl singer wore her platinum blonde locks in a tight and long bun.

She wore a pair of huge pink earrings, inlaid with bright, shiny silver.

Her lips and nails were painted the same shade of bright pink and she added dark mascara.

Flowers: The 52-year-old singer-songwriter wore a pink dress with a floral pattern

Other shades of pink: she added pink tights that matched her high platform heels

The California native posed next to her husband Blake Shelton, who is already a year old, in the last photo of the post.

Her laid-back beau, 46, wore a dark blue denim jacket over a red flannel shirt. He added a pair of jeans that matched his denim jacket perfectly.

She captioned her photo, ‘IT’S FINALLY HERE!! [pink hearts emoji]Tune in to 8/7c to witness some greatness in season 22 of @nbcthevoice #TheVoice.’

Happy couple: The California native posed next to her husband Blake Shelton, who is already a year old, in the last photo of the post

The Judges: Stefani will serve as one of the judges alongside Shelton John Legend and Camila Cabello will also serve as judges on this year’s show. It’s the first time Cabello is a full-time coach on the show

The 22nd season of The Voice will be the sixth in which Gwen is on the program as a full-time coach.

Shelton, John Legend and Camila Cabello will also serve as judges this year. It is Cabello’s first time as a full-time coach on the show.

Tonight, the first episode of the 22nd season will air with the first four programs that follow participants during the blind audition phase of the singing competition.