Gwen Stefani, 54, shows off her taut belly while posing with husband Blake Shelton, Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly at CMA Fest in Tennessee.

Gwen Stefani attended CMA Fest in Tennessee this week, where she posed alongside her husband Blake Shelton, Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly.

The music artists (Gwen, 54, Blake, 47, Post Malone, 28, and MGK, 34) flashed megawatt smiles at the event.

Stefani, who wished her son Kingston a happy 18th birthday in late May, revealed her taut belly in a low-cut black bra and a green and gold plaid shirt that she wore only with the collar buttoned.

The fashionista added cut-off jean shorts, which she layered over sheer black lace stockings.

Her signature platinum blonde hair was styled in three knotted buns, creating a faux mohawk.

Gwen Stefani attended CMA Fest in Tennessee this week, where she posed alongside her husband Blake Shelton and Post Malone.

Stefani, who runs makeup company GXVE, sported a face full of flattering cosmetics.

The mother-of-three, who she shares sons Kingston, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, highlighted her eyes with fluttering lashes.

She dusted her cheeks with pink blush and completed her flawless look with a glassy pink lip gloss.

The rock star, frontman of No Doubt, showed off long, bold nails with a French manicure.

Meanwhile, her husband Blake, whom she will marry in 2021, wore his usual casual look of a button-down shirt and jeans.

She took the stage at the event and Gwen was a proud wife as she recorded her performance and shared it on Instagram.

He also encouraged Post Malone, who at one point performed with Shelton as they each played acoustic guitars.

For his part, Machine Gun Kelly wore a black Crazy Town t-shirt and a red cap.

Gwen also posed with rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly.

All the musical artists showed their smiles at the event.

MGK, born Colson Baker, wore a black ‘Crazy Town’ t-shirt and a red cap.

Gwen just wrapped up her performance at the 2024 ACM Awards, which took place in Texas in mid-May.

Appropriately, she wore a stunning plum costume to sing her song Purple Irises with her husband Blake.

Gwen released the single in February and said in a clip shared on social media that she wrote the song during a time when she was feeling “insecure.”

The awards ceremony took place at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star with Reba McEntire taking on hosting duties for the 17th time.