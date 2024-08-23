Gwen Stefani, 54, Celebrates Son Zuma’s 16th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photos: ‘We Love You So Much!’

Gwen Stefani sent sweet birthday wishes to her middle son for his milestone birthday on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old singer and coach, who will return as a coach on season 26 of The Voice, shared a reel with retrospective photos and some videos.

‘Happy Sweet 16, Zuma! We love you SO MUCH!!’ the doting mom wrote.

The social media post takes family and fans on a walk through time starting with Zuma as an adorable baby and continuing through the years.

The proud mom shared several snaps of herself and her son clowning around in front of the camera.

Other photos include the teen with the Just a Girl singer’s husband, Blake Shelton, 48, who has been in the youngster’s life since he and Stefani got together in 2015.

Photos of Zuma wearing various Western hats show that the boy has adapted very well to life on the Oklahoma ranch shared by Stefani and Shelton.

The It’s My Life artist also shared a video of her son playing guitar and singing, but chose to play Wade Hayes’ song Old Enough to Know Better beneath the reel.

‘Thank you for choosing my husband’s song! @wadehayesofficial,’ wrote the country singer’s wife, Katherine Hayes.

Others were excited about the college jersey the teenager was sporting in another snapshot.

‘The OU shirt is EVERYTHING!’ wrote one fan of the singer and the University of Oklahoma.

“What a handsome cowboy who seems right at home with that guitar! Zuma has gone country! Happy birthday!”

Stefani shares Zuma, older brother Kingston, 18, and younger brother Apollo, 10, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 58.

The proud father celebrated his son’s birthday on stage during Bush’s concert in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Stefani included sweet snapshots of Zuma when he was an adorable baby.

The Forever May You Run singer brought his son on stage to perform with the band and then had a birthday cake carried on stage along with gold mylar balloons with the word ’16’ on them.

Rossdale invited the crowd to join him in singing “Happy Birthday” to the teenager.

Behind the scenes, a photo of the birthday boy shows him celebrating with the cake and balloons.

“ZUMA – Happy 16th to my brilliant boy,” the rocker wrote.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far, Mr. High Speed ​​Stuntman. Now he’s blossoming into an amazing singer and guitarist.”

“You are a true professional,” the proud father continued. “You are a talented musician and an amazing person and I would really appreciate it if you could get some recognition for that,” he joked.

‘I love you to the infinite universe. Your dad ‘