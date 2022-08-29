Gwen Stefani, 52, appears incredibly youthful in a semi-sheer dress

<!–

Gwen Stefani has been able to maintain her youthful appearance, which she proved again on Monday.

The 52-year-old The Voice star was seen wrinkle-free and with her blond hair down for LuisaViaroma Magazine.

The Don’t Speak artist was styled in a low-cut black sequin top with sheer sleeves for the Fall/Winter ’22 edition. “Living my glam girl fantasy,” Blake Shelton’s wife wrote in her Instagram post.

The beauty line tagged in the post is former The Voice coach’s new cosmetics brand, GXVE.

In an interview with LVR, the entrepreneur explained why she wanted to take on the new project. “I wanted something that was all mine, something I had complete control over. Makeup is something I’ve done all my life, and it just felt like the right time to do it.

“I wanted to do something where I could give back, that I knew I was good at, that I could share with other people and give them the same feeling I get when I put my makeup on: a sense of confidence and the feeling we all know we get when we look our best.”

The website promotes the products as “100% vegan and cruelty-free, and formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates or synthetic fragrances.” It also claims to be eco-friendly with recyclable boxes and containers made from post-consumer recycled plastic and glass.

“I know with makeup artists love it — and not necessarily just women. What’s so powerful about launching a makeup brand is sharing something I know makes people feel good.”

The California native has tried her hand before, launching her popular LAMB clothing line in 2003, something unusual for music artists at the time. ‘It was a different way for me to be creative. I had been making costumes for myself for years and worked with my mother on designing and sewing outfits.’

Makeup, it seems, was her first love. “Before there was music, it was makeup for me. I’ve always loved makeup, and I think it’s because I have an artistic eye.”

Just because she’s working on her new makeup line doesn’t mean the singer and songwriter has given up on music.

She shared the stage with her country music husband Shelton, 46, on Saturday night during his set at the YQM Country Music Festival in Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada.

The Billboard Music Award winner looked like a country chef in a pair of Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots as she released her 1996 hit Don’t Speak and joined her husband for his single, Happy Anywhere.