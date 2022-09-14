Guy Sebastian’s wife Jules shares sneak peek of inside their closet at $3.1m Maroubra mansion

<!–

She is a sought after stylist who dresses several Australian stars.

And Jules, Guy Sebastian’s wife, gave fans a peek inside her own wardrobe this week.

The mother of two explained that she was cleaning out the closet in the couple’s multi-million dollar home in Maroubra.

Chic blazers, tiny shorts, silk blouses and hundreds of shoes: Jules, Guy Sebastian’s stylist, has given a sneak peek inside their huge closet at the couple’s $3.1 million Maroubra mansion

She picked out a number of items she considered getting rid of, including a chic beige trench coat and a pair of smart blazers.

Jules also showed off her gorgeous red printed dress, an animal print blouse and cropped denim shorts.

Hundreds of pairs of shoes and several racks of colorful clothes could be seen in the background.

For the video, Jules shone in an oversized Love-hear jersey and black cycling shorts.

She also wore a tan from a recent trip abroad.

According to recent reports, Guy and Jules are planning to expand their real estate portfolio in the south.

The couple was recently spotted looking at homes in the Southern Highlands.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Guy is on the hunt for a country weekend getaway for his young family.

The chorister even stopped by local hotspot Caffe Rosso and enjoyed posing with diners and staff during his visit.

Guy sold his investment property in Toogoom, Hervey Bay last April for $735,000.

The absolute beachfront at 1030sqm has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan living area overlooking the backyard.

The Voice judge paid $675,000 in 2007, four years after he won Australian Idol.

Meanwhile, in 2013, Guy paid $3.1 million for his fortress Maroubra and then spent two and a half years renovating it. He eventually moved in with his family in June 2019.

The news comes at the end of a messy lawsuit involving Guys’ ex-manager Titus Day, who was accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars from his star client.

The Battle Scars hitmaker told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that the case had been a “painful fight.”

“It’s a pretty important charge and it was a painful fight. It went on for so long,” Sebastian told radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson.

“I’m just so confused by all this. It’s hard to imagine we had to go to that place.’