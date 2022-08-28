Guy Sebastian wows the crowd at Allianz Stadium in Sydney

He found fame after winning Australian Idol in 2003.

And Guy Sebastian proved he’s still going strong two decades later when he performed with Baker Boy at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Voice Australia coach, 40, opted for a black outfit with shiny leather boots and added a pop of color with an orange checked shirt.

Guy Sebastian proved he’s still going strong two decades later when he performed with Baker Boy at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Sunday

The Voice Australia coach, 40, opted for a black outfit with shiny leather boots and added a pop of color with an orange plaid shirt

He dangled a gold chain around his neck as he handed out hits to adoring fans.

His set list included popular songs Standing With You, Before I Go and Love On Display.

Meanwhile, Baker Boy was joined onstage by dancers circling him on bicycles — complete with illuminated wheels.

Meanwhile, Baker Boy was joined onstage by dancers circling him on bicycles – complete with illuminated wheels

Style: He dangled a gold chain around his neck as he handed out hits to adoring fans

Guy made sure to leave a lasting impression on fans with giant LED screens

Guy made sure to leave a lasting impression on fans with giant LED screens.

Sebastian played many of the songs on his ninth studio album TRUTH, which is about his life, the ‘things I’ve been through and my truths’.

Directed by the renowned Nigel Jamieson, his show at Allianz Stadium promised to deliver a visual spectacle, with dancers, light shows, large-scale projections and fireworks.

Sebastian played many of the songs on his ninth studio album TRUTH, which is about his life, the ‘things I’ve been through and my truths’

Guy was due to tour Australia for the first time in November and December 2021, but he had to reschedule due to Covid restrictions.

The coach previously told The Gold Coast Bulletin that a Covid-19 diagnosis could derail his performance and leave his crew struggling.

“What happens if I get Covid and can’t go on my whole week of shows… you go bankrupt and then you can’t help your band and crew.”

Guy was due to tour Australia for the first time in November and December 2021 but had to reschedule due to Covid restrictions

Guy, who won Australian Idol in 2003, released his ninth studio album, TRUTH, in 2020

Guy stunned the crowd at the Allianz Stadium

“I think it’s honestly a reflection of what it’s like to tour as an artist right now,” he continued.

‘You have the feeling that everything can collapse in your world and that is a great stress; we just need a little certainty.’

Guy, who won Australian Idol in 2003, released his ninth studio album, TRUTH, in 2020.

The night promised to be a visual spectacle, with dancers, light shows, large-scale projections and fireworks

The show was a break from Guy’s TRUTH National Tour which has seen him tour Australia, including to Cairns, Townsville and Adelaide

It comes after Guy surprisingly admitted that winners of The Voice Australia are “unlikely” to become instant stars.

“I don’t think there’s a chance for anyone unless they’re willing to be thrown to the wolves. It’s a really challenging industry and a lot has changed in the last 20 years,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“It’s unrealistic to think we’re finding a superstar because that’s where we get one of the most important equations, which is time.”

Guy coached champion Bella Taylor Smith last year, who landed a record deal with EMI Music and $100,000, but her single Higher only peaked at number 31 on the ARIA charts.

It comes after Guy surprisingly admitted that winners of The Voice Australia are ‘unlikely’ to become instant stars