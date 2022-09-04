Guy Sebastian and wife Jules shop for a country weekender in the Southern Highlands

<!–

Guy Sebastian plans to expand his real estate portfolio in the south.

The singer, 40-year-old and his stylist-turned-influencer wife Jules were spotted looking at homes in the Southern Highlands last week.

According to the Sydney Morning HeraldSebastian is on the hunt for a country weekend getaway for his young family.

The chorister even stopped by local hotspot Caffe Rosso and enjoyed posing with diners and staff during his visit.

Guy sold his investment property in Toogoom, Hervey Bay last April for $735,000.

The absolute beachfront at 1030sqm has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan living area overlooking the backyard.

The Voice judge paid $675,000 in 2007, four years after he won Australian Idol.

Meanwhile, in 2013, Guy paid $3.1 million for his fortress Maroubra and then spent two and a half years renovating it. He eventually moved in with his family in June 2019.

The news comes at the end of a messy lawsuit involving Guys’ ex-manager Titus Day, who was accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars from his star client.

Guy and Jules pictured with their sons Archer, eight, (right) and Hudson, 10, (left)

The Battle Scars hitmaker told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that the case had been a “painful fight.”

“It’s a pretty important charge and it was a painful fight. It went on for so long,” Sebastian told radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson.

“I’m just so confused by all this. It’s hard to imagine we had to go to that place.’