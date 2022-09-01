Guy Sebastian and his sons, eight and 10, wear matching flared pants

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Guy Sebastian and his wife Jules took their sons on a family outing in Sydney on Tuesday, with the youngsters proving that they are just like their pop star dad.

The Australian Idol star, 40, tapped into his passion for the 60s soul by dressing in flared jeans, with his boys Archer, eight, and Hudson, 10, following.

The singer and talent jury, who looked every inch the doting father holding Archer’s hand, paired his jeans with a camel-colored shirt and dress shoes.

Guy Sebastian, 40, (back left) and wife Jules, 40, (center) took their sons on a family outing in Sydney on Tuesday, with the youngsters proving they are just like their pop star dad

He put on a white shirt and showed a silver wristwatch and bracelet.

Guy’s youngest son had the same short hair combed to the side as he fiddled with his necklace, but opted for a completely different color palette.

He paired a plain blue tee with bold black and white plaid flared pants over white sneakers.

The Australian Idol star, 40, tapped into his passion for the 60s soul by dressing in flared jeans, with his boys Archer, eight, (right, holding Guy’s hand) and Hudson, 10, (left) who followed suit

However, Hudson took a bolder approach to his outfit as he walked ahead of the group, away from his famous parents.

The pre-teen wore highly flared black pants that fluttered around his legs as he walked, pairing them with a white shirt, sparkly red vest and black shoes.

Matriarch Jules, 40, steered clear of the flared trousers and opted for black straight-leg jeans and a black shirt under a beige overcoat.

The singer and talent jury, who looked like the doting father in every inch as he held son Archer’s hand, paired his jeans with a camel-colored shirt and dress shoes.

The author wore a brown bag over her body and a matching pair of leather boots with a modest heel.

At one point Guy and Jules were seen waving and smiling at someone as they walked down the busy sidewalk with their eldest son in front.

Their night out follows a messy lawsuit involving Guys’ ex-manager Titus Day, who was accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars from his star client.