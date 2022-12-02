Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What’s Love Got to Do With It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The film director, 54, looked sweet in a black tuxedo, while his actress wife, 41, turned heads in a chic white dress.

Jacqui’s dress accentuated her petite waist and featured sculpted panels and a sassy thigh-high slit.

She added extra height to her frame with a pair of patent black heels and completed the look with a pair of diamond chandelier earrings.

The mother-of-three sported a gorgeous makeup palette and styled her blonde locks poker straight.

Meanwhile, Guy pulled his fitted jacket over a crisp white shirt and black bow tie.

He slipped his feet into shiny dress shoes and completed the stylish ensemble with a white pocket square.

Once inside, the pair looked relaxed as they settled in and happily posed for photos, with Jacqui wrapping a chic scarf around her shoulders.

Guy later gave a speech at the gala screening of the romantic comedy written by Jemima Goldsmith.

Starring Cinderella actress Lily James, the official synopsis reads: ‘The film is a cross-cultural rom-com about love and marriage, set between London and Lahore’.

On Friday, Guy took part in a photo call for the festival together with Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached.

He sported a casual figure for the outdoor event and wore a white Lacoste polo shirt alongside tan pants.

The Red Sea International Film Festival is a ten-day film festival with a program of 131 films and short films from 61 countries.

It contains a total of 34 world premieres, 17 Arabic premieres and 47 MENA premieres.

Three-time Academy Award-winning director, producer and writer Oliver Stone chairs the jury of the festival’s coveted Red Sea: Competition.

Mohammed Al Turki; CEO of the Red Sea IFF said: ‘The Red Sea International Film Festival solidifies its position as a unique and powerful platform for celebrating film, connecting cultures and broadening our horizons.

“Film is Everything sums up this year’s festival, a bold, cinematic, forward-thinking and cultural ten-day event for film buffs, storytellers, talent and industry professionals from around the world.”